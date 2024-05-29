UK National Statistics Office hit by staff defection





The Office for National Statistics is at risk of losing vital technical expertise following an exodus of staff in recent years, according to analysis by the Financial Times.

About a fifth of the 958 staff had left Britain's official statistics agency by March, more than double the number who had joined, according to data obtained through a Freedom of Information request. Departures have increased significantly from pre-pandemic levels. In 2018-19, approximately 694 people left the organization.

Nearly 40% of retirees held mid-level roles where employees possessed significant technical skills and policy expertise. This is an increase from 34% the previous year and 24% five years ago.

The departure comes as the agency plans to overhaul the way it produces key economic and population data. It has come under fire in recent months from economists, business leaders and policymakers for failing to produce reliable data.

Workforce pressures were further compounded when more than 1,000 ONS staff went on strike over the decision to end flexible working policies introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said the agency's workforce turnover reflected a tight labor market, driven by hot demand for data skills and pent-up activity after a period of fewer people changing jobs during the pandemic.

He noted that the agency faced difficult decisions that outweighed its priorities as it overhauled its operations and cut its 2024-25 budget by more than 5%.

We have to set priorities and sometimes difficult choices are necessary, but I don't think that's truer at the ONS than anywhere else in government, Fitzner said.

One of the consequences of the budget challenges we faced last year was a reduction in headcount.

Fitzner said the agency's budget problems are the result of high inflation and salary pressures. Headline inflation fell to 2.3% in April, down from a 42-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

While the number of retirements has remained flat in recent years, the FOI found ONS recruitment fell sharply during the last financial year, with new hires up 38% on the previous year and 49% on five years ago.

The ONS came under fire earlier this year after delaying the publication of a new workforce survey to September this year, six months later than previously announced. We stopped releasing the original survey from September to February 2023 because low response rates made the data unreliable.

Sarah Cumbers, chief executive of the Royal Statistical Society, said ONS analysts were put in the awkward position of having to decide which essential outcomes to prioritize, which would only make policy decisions more difficult.

The ONS said it had made good progress in its survey responses and was returning to a sustainable long-term operating model after the pandemic and significant expansion of its workforce following the 2021 census.

The agency added that staff turnover is consistent with pre-pandemic levels, with 93% of roles currently filled.

The Public and Commercial Services Union said ONS exit polls showed one in five people leaving since November had been influenced by the decision to end flexible working, but this could be an underestimate.

In the ONS 2024-25 strategic plan published in April, the national statistician, Sir Ian Diamond, acknowledged that attracting and retaining increasingly important skills in fields such as data science is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive.

[Statistics] He added that we need to advance faster than ever before, using new, more frequent and granular data sources and methods, and scarce resources require difficult decisions about priorities.

The strategy report outlines plans to use AI to reduce overhead costs and increase internal efficiencies, but also notes that any cuts to the actual budget of more than 5% will inevitably impact the frequency and format of some output.

This story has been corrected to clarify issues the ONS has with its workforce survey.

