



The UK will hold a general election on July 4th. Here's what you need to know:

What exactly is this?

This is what matters. New governments in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be formed for up to five years after a national vote led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The UK is divided into 650 constituencies, where political parties win seats by a simple majority of voters and nominate candidates to become members of parliament (MPs). This system is known as the first post-war system. There is no proportional representation in general elections. This could be good news for the major parties, Conservatives and Labor, and terrible news for smaller parties that may win a lot of votes in many constituencies but not enough to win many seats. The party with the most members has the opportunity to form a government, and if it does, the leader of that party becomes prime minister.

Why call an election now?

That's a very good question. Even some of his own lawmakers were a little embarrassed. His Conservative government is very unpopular. And Sunak doesn't seem to be as popular as his colleagues. He and his party have until Election Day on July 4 to make a surprising difference to their fortunes. Opinion polls can be wrong and election campaigns can take unusual turns, but a small number of British commentators think this is unlikely. The Economist assessed this as being similar to political madness. But as bleak as things look, Sunak is required by law to hold an election before January 28, and you might think things will only get worse as the year progresses. So he took a gamble.

What's wrong with the Conservative Party?

Almost everything. In the last general election, the Conservative Party won a whopping 80 seats thanks to the campaigning skills of Boris Johnson, the party leader at the time. But Johnson collapsed as prime minister. His unabashedly cocky and chappy attitude was attractive to some. Until it turns out that this is not a valuable trait in leading a government. Brexit, leaving the European Union, was his son. And it didn't go well. Few of the opportunities it was supposed to provide were realized. His fate changed when the media exposed how Mr Johnson's officials often partied at his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London during the Covid lockdown.

His successor was Liz Truss. She achieved a very rare feat politically. She made a bad situation much worse. The 45-day term in September and October 2022 brought new meaning to the phrase collapse and dissipation, with a radical free-market budget that turned out to be an absolute disaster. She was forced to resign, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history. Sunak took over

… And how has Sunak been doing?

Not good at all. Opinion polls show the Conservatives have failed to recover from the Johnson/Truss debacle. Sunak, seen as the safer pair of hands, has loudly hailed the very modest improvement in the economy under his leadership. But people don't seem to be listening. They blame his party for making the cost-of-living crisis more painful than expected. His plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been stymied by legal challenges and has drawn ridicule and criticism. He also suffers from occasional oral diseases. At a campaign event in Wales last week he asked people if they were looking forward to the European Championships. The stony silence may have reminded him that Wales did not qualify for the tournament.

What about his rivals?

His main opponent is Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer. Opinion polls show Labor ahead by more than 20 points, but this is likely more a reflection of the Conservatives' unpopularity than any great enthusiasm for Starmer. He has spent the past four years pushing his party back into the center of politics, while excluding or excluding leftists from his party. But he's cautious by nature, so critics would say he's just a little, well, boring. The tactic seems to be to keep the Conservatives imploding and force Labor to do as little as possible on new policies. So far so good. It was a strategy that gave him a huge head start. But can you win an election like that?

There are other factors working in Labor's favor. Scotland's traditional rival, the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), is in stagnation. And the Conservatives will face stiff competition in some seats from the new Reform UK Party. The reform's most famous supporter and cheerleader is right-wing populist Nigel Farage. He has decided not to fight for the seat, saying he wants to spend more time helping Donald Trump get re-elected as President of the United States.

So will Starmer win?

Logic suggests this is true. But this is not surprising, as British politics has been in a constant state of chaos and turmoil over the past few years. When Johnson won the last election, pundits said the Conservatives would be in power for 10 years and Labor would be doomed. Less than five years later and here we are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/29/uk-general-election-what-you-need-to-know-4-july

