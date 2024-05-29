U.S. Treasury Department and IRS Release Proposed Guidance to Continue Clean Energy Investment Boom





Proposed Rules for Technology-Neutral Clean Electricity Incentives in Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released proposed guidance on the Clean Power Generation Credit and the Clean Power Investment Credit established by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. By providing clarity for clean electricity project developers, today's guidance will advance President Biden's investment agenda in America, support U.S. jobs, and strengthen energy production and energy security while reducing energy costs for American consumers.

The Inflation Reduction Act terminates the existing Production Tax Credit (Section 45 of the Tax Code) and Investment Tax Credit (Section 48 of the Tax Code) by limiting their availability to projects whose construction begins before 2025 and switching to the clean electricity production credit (article 48 of the tax code). 45Y of the tax code) and the Clean Electricity Investment Credit (Section 48E of the Tax Code) for projects placed in service after December 31, 2024. These new clean electricity credits are one of the the law's most significant reforms, providing early-stage incentives to any clean energy installation that achieves net zero greenhouse gas emissions. These credits help develop new technologies without greenhouse gas emissions over time, while providing long-term clarity and certainty to investors and developers of clean energy projects.

After extensive consultation with interagency experts, today's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) identifies specific technologies that meet the high environmental standards set forth in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and would be categorically considered zero greenhouse gas emissions for purposes of the clean electricity generation credit. and Clean Electricity Investment Credit. Technologies recognized in today's NPRM include wind, solar, hydroelectric, marine and hydrokinetic power, nuclear fission and fusion, geothermal, and certain types of waste energy recovery properties (WERP). The proposed guidance also clarifies how energy storage technologies would qualify for the Clean Electricity Investment Credit. The law requires that clean energy technologies that rely on combustion or gasification to produce electricity undergo life-cycle greenhouse gas analysis to demonstrate no net emissions . The proposed rules released today solicit comments on a series of important issues related to this life cycle analysis required for combustion and gasification technologies. Treasury, in consultation with interagency experts, will carefully consider the comments received and continue to evaluate how other clean energy technologies, including combustion and gasification technologies, may qualify for clean electricity credits.

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has sparked an investment boom that adds historic levels of new clean energy to the grid while controlling consumers' energy costs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening energy security, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. . Clean Electricity Tax Credits Created Under the Inflation Reduction Act Provide Market Certainty and Are Poised to Generate Substantial Additional Growth and Reduced Utility Bills in the Long-Term .

The new technology-neutral clean electricity credits, which take effect in 2025, are one of the most significant legislative contributions to combating the climate crisis, said John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for international climate policy. The Treasury's first guidance today will help provide long-term certainty for investors and developers, support new zero-emission innovations and accelerate our progress towards a 100% clean energy sector.

With today's guidance, energy companies have a new tool to lower electricity costs for families and businesses and fuel President Biden's American manufacturing renaissance, said Ali Zaidi, assistant to the president and adviser national for the climate. Under the President's leadership, the United States is expected to build more new electricity generation capacity this year than we have in two decades, and 96% of that capacity will be clean. Thanks to the efforts of the Biden-Harris administration, American families are expected to save up to $38 billion on their electricity bills and American businesses are expected to spend 15% less on electricity by 2030. That's how that we will win the future, by harnessing American innovation. and the world's best workers to grow our economy, reduce energy costs and save the planet for future generations.

These proposed rules generally follow the rules for existing production and investment tax credits, which should provide clarity and certainty for developers as they move forward with clean energy projects. Treasury is committed to basing these rules on the best available science and ensuring continued transparency and public accountability. Therefore, today's guidance proposes that any future changes to the set of technologies designated as zero greenhouse gas emissions or to the designation of life cycle analysis models that can be used to determining greenhouse gas emission rates must be accompanied by an analysis prepared by the United States. Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories, in consultation with agency technical experts and other experts. The NPRM also proposes a process by which taxpayers can request an interim emissions rate, which DOE would administer in consultation with national laboratories and other experts, as appropriate.

Additionally, the NPRM includes proposed rules that clarify the inclusion of interconnection-related property costs for low-production clean energy facilities that qualify for the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit. Eligible costs, which pose a major barrier to faster deployment of clean energy, include the costs of upgrading local transmission and distribution networks that are necessary to connect facilities to the grid. The proposed rules continue the approach taken in the proposed rules for the Section 48 investment tax credit, which was modified by the IRA to cover eligible interconnection costs.

Treasury encourages the public to submit written comments in response to the proposed rules. Comments will be accepted for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, and a public hearing is scheduled for August 12 and 13. The NPRM solicits comments on various issues, and Treasury and the IRS look forward to receiving further comments and benefiting from additional stakeholder perspectives on these issues. Treasury will carefully consider public comments before issuing final rules.

Outside studies have shown that clean electricity and investment credits are essential to accelerating U.S. emissions reductions and meeting President Biden's climate and clean energy goals. A recent Rhodium Group study found that by 2035, the credits will reduce electricity sector carbon emissions by 43 to 73 percent compared to 2022 levels, saving U.S. consumers up to $34 billion. in annual electricity costs and will add nearly 650 gigawatts of clean electricity to the grid. .

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos