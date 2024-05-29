



Rwanda's top diplomat in Britain oversaw the use of the international justice system to target opponents of Rwanda's ruler around the world, the Guardian has revealed.

New details of the Rwandan government's crackdown on dissent across the border add to concerns about the regime at the heart of Rishi Sunak's asylum policy.

During his nine years as Rwanda's Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the current British High Commissioner, Johnston Busingye, presided over at least three cases in which Rwandan exiles who had rebelled against authorities were detained, deported or declared wanted on dubious grounds. I did.

In one case, the motivation behind Rwanda's request for an international crime alert for a former senior official was deemed too obvious and was canceled by the agency issuing it.

The Bushing community talking to reporters in 2015. Photo: PA Images/Alamy

This is not the first time the Bush group has been implicated in acts of repression by the Rwandan government. Bushingye admitted that when he was justice minister, the regime took part in an operation in Dubai to arrest dissident Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film Hotel Rwanda.

The Lantos Foundation, an American human rights group, requested that Britain impose sanctions following Bushingye's nomination. Labor MP Chris Bryant said at the time that Bushingye should be included in the list of sanctioned people, rather than those being escorted to Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty's consent.

For seven months, Bushingye's nomination to be ambassador to London has not been confirmed. Then, in April 2022, a Rwandan asylum deal was agreed with authoritarian President Paul Kagame. A few days later, Bushingye was invited to the palace to be officially appointed.

A spokesperson for the Lantos Foundation told the Guardian that the timing raises questions about whether there was a link between the asylum deal and Britain's decision to ultimately accept Bushingyes' credentials.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Nominations for ambassadors or high commissioners are considered on a case-by-case basis in the usual way and a range of factors are taken into account before a decision is made.”

The Rwanda policy appears to have been halted last week. Sunak had hoped the first flights to take asylum seekers to the East African country would take place in July, but that seemed unlikely ahead of his general election. A High Court judge has asked the UK government to confirm the earliest date it will begin deporting asylum seekers.

The Sinister Side of Kagames Safety Regime

When announcing the UK-Rwanda agreement, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: Let me be clear: Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world. Rwanda Classified, an investigation by an international coalition of journalists including the Guardian, co-hosted by Forbidden Stories, shows that for some people beyond Rwanda's rulers there is no safe place.

Kagame came to power in 1994 when Tutsi rebels he led overthrew the Hutu regime, sparking genocide. 100 days after more than 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed, little was left in Rwanda. Kagame planned to restore order and restore the economy with the help of Western powers who stood by while the massacre raged.

But there has always been a more sinister side to Kagame's rule. The fallout from the genocide sparked war in neighboring Congo. Although peace was declared in 2003, Rwanda continues to control eastern Congo. A recent UN report said Rwandan forces are operating alongside the M23, a Tutsi militia that has been raping, killing and pillaging with impunity.

Journalist John Williams Ntwali died under suspicious circumstances in 2023.

Some journalists in the country said they felt threatened. Leading Rwandan journalist John Williams Ntwali, who reported sensitive stories about the Kagames regime, was warned he would face prison or death before he died under suspicious circumstances in 2023. He came upon him.

Kagames' influence extends beyond Central Africa. His opponents abroad live in fear that they may suffer the same fate as his former intelligence chief, whose bloody body was found in a South African hotel room. A Western journalist who reported the suspicious deaths of Kagame's enemies has been targeted by a smear campaign.

But Kagame has many prominent admirers, including Conservative lawmaker Andrew Mitchell. From 2020 to 2022, Mitchell received nearly $40,000 for nine days of work per year from the bank founded by former finance minister Kagame. Mitchell is currently Minister of Foreign Affairs. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “All of the ministers’ previous concerns when he was a backbencher were declared in the right way.”

Mitchell has been a staunch defender of what he calls Kagame's alarming regime. He raised the case of five Rwandans living in the UK whose extradition was sought by the Kagames regime. They deny allegations that they were complicit in the genocide. British police are investigating, but a British court has ruled that they should not be extradited because they cannot receive a fair trial.

Photos of some of those killed during the 1994 genocide on display at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center. Photo: Dai Kurokawa/EPA

In 2019, Mitchell quoted Busingye, then Minister of Justice, as saying: The UK will go down in history as the only country in Europe to deliberately shield Rwanda's alleged no-cide from justice.

Activists warn that the use of genocide by Busingye and fellow members of Kagames' regime to attack opponents casts a shadow over genuine attempts to hold perpetrators of the 1994 atrocities accountable.

Interpol red notice abuse

Bushingye was appointed Attorney General and Attorney General in 2013. The following year, he and Kagame invited the head of Interpol, the international agency that runs global cooperation between police forces, to Rwanda to launch a new hunt for fugitive Nosaid.

Questions quickly surfaced about how Rwanda uses red notices, and globally, they alert Interpol when one of its member states wants to arrest a suspect.

Entrance to INTERPOL headquarters in Lyon, France. Photo: Olivier Chasignole/AFP/Getty Images

In July 2016, Enoch Ruhigira, a Rwandan living in New Zealand, was arrested while visiting Germany. Before the genocide, he served as a high-ranking official in the Hutu regime. A 2004 red notice against him seen by the Guardian says that as the killings began, Luhigira distributed machetes and organized roadblocks to capture Tutsi.

The red notice was withdrawn a year before his arrest, after it was revealed that Ruhigira had fled Rwanda before committing the crime. Ruhigira was released without charge after eight months.

Another exiled Hutu, Leopold Munyakazi, is currently imprisoned in a Rwandan prison. Munyakazi was a member of the opposition party. He moved to the United States in 2004 and applied for asylum. Interpol charged him with genocide and issued him a red notice in 2006 and 2008, according to Human Rights Watch.

He was deported in 2016, even though the investigation by U.S. immigration authorities was almost certainly compromised by a Rwandan spy, according to a leaked FBI report.

In Rwanda, he was sentenced to life in prison for genocide, but an appeals judge threw out his conviction for lack of evidence. He was then sentenced to nine years in prison for denying genocide because he said: I call it a civil war, not a genocide. It was about political power. Human Rights Watch said Munyakazi's case was an example of abusive restrictions on freedom of expression.

A leaked FBI report from 2015, during the time of Attorney General Bushingye, said Rwanda attempted to manipulate the Interpol Red Notice system.

Five years later, in 2020, Interpol issued another alert on behalf of Rwanda. This time it was the turn of Eugene Gasana, former Rwandan ambassador to the United States and the United Nations. His diplomatic career and long friendship with Kagame ended when he disagreed with the president's plan to extend his rule.

Gasana (then Rwandan ambassador to the UN) speaking to the media at UN headquarters in New York in 2014. Photo: Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

The red notice said Gasana was wanted on a warrant issued by Rwanda's top prosecutor who reported to Busingye. The crimes he claimed were rape and sexual harassment.

Gasana told Interpol that Kagames' regime had fabricated the charges to destroy him and that it may only have been an ulterior motive since he cannot be extradited for crimes committed in the United States.

INTERPOL's internal watchdog sided with Gasana and found that one of his accusers had filed a civil suit, but that U.S. law enforcement had already conducted an investigation and declined to file charges. The red notice was canceled in July 2021 on the grounds that the political dimension prevailed.

An Interpol spokesman said the agency had a number of systems in place to avoid abuse of our systems and that these systems had been significantly strengthened over the past few years.

Bill Browder, an anti-corruption campaigner whom the Kremlin has sought to track through Interpol, said the international judicial system was being polluted by the abuse of red notices by rogue regimes including Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela. It is absurd for Rwanda to join that group when the British government says it is a safe country to send asylum seekers to.

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said Rwanda had established a fair and transparent system for delivering justice to victims of the genocide. She added: Rwanda has been working with international partners to pursue genocide suspects or other criminals and will continue to work to ensure that our justice system, in which Rwandans have a high level of trust, protects our citizens and all survivors. You are safe in Rwanda.

