Another US military drone MQ-9 Reaper crashes in Yemen, footage shows





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed in Yemen, footage showed Wednesday, as Yemen's Houthi rebels continued their attacks on shipping around the Red Sea as part of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Houthis have released images they say show the plane being targeted by a surface-to-air missile in a desert region in Yemen's central Marib province. This is the third such incident this month alone.

Images analyzed by The Associated Press showed the MQ-9 on its belly in the barren desert, its tail disconnected from the rest of its body. At least one hatch on the drone appeared to have been opened after it landed, although the drone remained largely intact with no obvious damage from the explosion. One image included the date Wednesday.

It should be noted that the drone did not appear to bear any marks.

Authorities in Marib, which remains in the hands of allies of the Yemeni government in exile, have not recognized the existence of the drone.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, told the AP that the U.S. Air Force has not lost any aircraft operating in the U.S. Central Command area of ​​responsibility . The official declined to provide further details.

The CIA has also reportedly flown Reaper drones over Yemen, both to monitor the war and as part of its campaign against Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the militant group's local affiliate in Yemen. The CIA declined to comment when contacted by the AP.

Located 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Sanaa, Marib lies on the desert edge of the empty quarter of the Arabian Peninsula, at the foot of the Sarawat Mountains that hug the Red Sea. The province has already seen U.S. drones shot down there, in part because the region remains crucial to the outcome of Yemen's years-long war.

Since the start of Yemen's civil war in 2014, when the Houthis seized most of the country's north and its capital Sanaa, the US military has lost at least five drones to the rebels. This month alone, there have been two other alleged Reaper killings that the U.S. military has not confirmed.

The reapers cost around $30 million each. They can fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (about 15,000 meters) and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

In recent months, the Houthis have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on ships, seized one ship and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Shipping via the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined due to the threat.

On Wednesday, Houthi military spokesman Brig. General Yahya Saree admitted that the rebels attacked the bulk carrier Laax on Tuesday. Saree has also claimed responsibility for a number of other attacks on ships that have not reported assaults without offering any evidence to support his claims. Saree has in the past exaggerated Houthi attacks.

