



The Conservatives have announced that, if re-elected, they will introduce a new National Service scheme for 18-year-olds across the UK. A royal commission will be appointed to work out the details of the plan, with trials starting in September 2025 and full implementation by the end of the next parliament in 2029.

The Conservatives have estimated that once fully operational, the national service plan will cost $2.5 billion a year. They said $1 billion of this would be funded through improved tax enforcement and the remaining $1.5 billion would be funded by liquidating the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) in 2028.

This opinion focuses on the UKSPF and the consequences of abolishing it.

What is the UK Shared Prosperity Fund?

UKSPF is a $1.5 billion annual program established following the UK's withdrawal from the EU. It replaces the EU's Regional Economic Development Program and provides councils and regional mayors with funding aimed at improving local social and economic performance as part of the equalization agenda. Funding can be allocated to projects in three broad thematic areas:

Community and place. Funding for community projects and infrastructure, including improving high streets, cultural and recreational facilities, proactive travel planning and crime prevention. Support local businesses. In particular, funding to help small and medium-sized enterprises through innovation, research and development, education, promotion of tourism and international trade, and investment in development sites and access. People and technology. Funding to help economically inactive people overcome barriers to work through basic skills training, volunteer opportunities, and improving the overall skills of the local workforce.

Council has considerable flexibility in deciding how to allocate funds across these various broad areas and which specific projects to fund. Additionally, each city council or mayor receives limited funding to improve math skills through the Multiply Program.

Currently, funding is only confirmed through the end of the current fiscal year. The Conservatives have now said they will continue funding at current levels until 2028 and then shift funding to the national service plan. Labor has yet to finalize its plans for UKSPF, but a report commissioned by the party under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended integrating UKSPF with other related funding streams.

How much do I receive from UKSPF per region?

UKSPF is a key part of increasing funding levels and targets the most economically disadvantaged areas of the UK. Figure 1 summarizes the amount per resident allocated to different parts of England in the current financial year (2024-25), with full figures shown in Table 2 at the end of this commentary. This shows that funding is particularly high for West Wales and the Valleys (particularly Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil) and Cornwall. This reflects the fact that when introducing the UKSPF in 202223 the UK Government has decided to replicate previous EU quotas for each country in the UK and each of the UK's Local Economic Partnership (LEP) regions. The EU's Regional Development Fund has provided much higher levels of support to regions with GDP per inhabitant below 75% of the EU average, including West Wales, the Valleys and Cornwall.

Funding is also significantly higher than the average (22 per resident) in the East Wales, Tees Valley, Northern Ireland and North East market areas, and higher in the rest of Scotland, the North and the Midlands than in the South of England (excluding). Cornwall).

Table 1 shows that the total amount of funding allocated to UKSPF in the current financial year amounts to more than $340 million for Wales, $106 million for the North East and Teesside and $83 million for Cornwall. The rest of northern England receives almost the same amount (270 million) as the whole of southern England, except Cornwall (272 million), despite having less than half the population.

Figure 1. UKSPF allocation per resident including Multiply Funding (202425).

Source: Author calculations and mid-2022 population estimates using the UKSPF allocation methodology (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-allocations-methodology). Northern Ireland allocations are taken from https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-northern-ireland-investment-plan/ukspf-investment-plan-northern-ireland and are excluded from the figures. Multiply and increase to account for administrative costs in this article.

Table 1. UKSPF allocation including Multiply Funding (202425)

Regional quota (million) Wales 343 Cornwall 83 North East & Tees Valley 106 Northern Ireland 77 Scotland 124 North Rest 270 Midlands 206 South 272

Source: Author's calculations using the UKSPF allocation methodology (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-allocations-methodology). Northern Ireland Quota Retrieved from https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-northern-ireland-investment-plan/ukspf-investment-plan-northern-ireland Increased to take into account Multiply I did. Administrative costs excluded from the figures in this document.

These allocations are not perfect. As previously highlighted, largely replicating EU allocations for UK countries and regions means that allocations are largely based on data from the early to mid-2000s. The cliff edge of the EU plan also means that the council areas of Cornwall and Wales receive significantly higher levels of funding than other areas with similar levels of economic disadvantage, which is difficult to justify. And the way population is taken into account in council-level allocations in Wales is meaningless and distorts funding to less populated deprived areas (e.g. Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil) at the expense of more populous deprived areas (e.g. Rhondda Cynon Taf). ). However, UKSPF is a major formula-based, flexible source of increasing the level of funding available across the country, although it is strongly targeted at economically disadvantaged areas. Abolishing it and instead focusing funding on new national service schemes would therefore mean a significant reduction in funding to tackle geographical inequality. This represents a serious disconnect between rhetoric about the importance of leveling up and actual funding policies, while repeatedly delaying much-needed reforms and updates to local government finance systems.

Compare UKSPF and National Service Funding

It is not yet clear how funding for military service, community service, and national service will be allocated across the country. To provide the scheme to all 18-year-olds, it is expected that funding will be allocated to a significant extent based on the number of 18-year-olds living in different areas, rather than based on levels of socioeconomic disadvantage.

This means that together economically disadvantaged areas stand to lose hundreds of millions of pounds, even after accounting for spending on local young people through national service schemes. To see this, assume that funding was allocated purely based on the number of 18-year-olds in an area. Estimates of the 18-year-old population in mid-2022 show that Wales will benefit from 4.5% of national service spending, Cornwall will benefit from less than 0.8% and the North East and Tees Valley will benefit from 3.9%. These represent just under 23%, 5.5% and 7% of UKSPF funding respectively. So even after accounting for the national service funding made possible by the abolition of UKSPF, Wales is still worse off by around $275 million per year, Cornwall is $72 million per year worse and the North East and Tees Valley region is $46 million per year worse. Will be. In contrast, areas across southern England will see a significant increase in net funding.

Table 2. UKSPF funding per capita for every council or market area, 202425.

RegionFunds per capita Merthyr Tydfil273Blaenau Gwent246Torfaen156Denbighshire156Cornwall and Isles of Scilly145Neath Port Talbot142Isle of Anglesey137Conwy126Ceredigion123Gwynedd122Powys120Carmarthenshire120Newport119Caerphilly114Rhond da Cynon111 Pembrokeshire109Swansea101Wrexham98Bridgend93Cardiff66Vale of Glamorgan62Na h-Eileanan Siar50Flintshire49Shetland Islands47Orkney Islands47Monmouthshire45Tees Valley41Northern Ireland40South Tyneside40Gateshead39County Durham39North of Tyne37Sunderland36Argyll and Bute 30East Ayr shire30stirling27dumfries and galloway27north ayrshire27 Scottish Borders27Moray27Inverclyde27South Ayrshire27Blackburn with Darwen26West Dunbartonshire26Glasgow City26Stoke-on-Trent25Angus25Blackpool25Cumbria24Herefordshire, County24Clackmananshire24North Lanarkshire24Lancashire24Highland23Kingston upon Hulsey23North East Lincolnshire23Falkirk23Shropshire23North Lincolnshire23Perth and Kinross22Dundee City22South Lanarkshire22West Lothian22Midlothian22Telford and Wrekin21 Rutland21East Lothian21Fife21Cheshire West and Chester21Warrington21West Midlands21Staffordshire21East Yorkshire2 1Worcestershire20Greater Manchester20West Yorkshire20Renfrewshire20East Renfrewshire20Liverpool City Region20Lincolnshire 20Sheffield City Region20Cheshire East19East Dunbartonshire19North Yorkshire19Aberdeen City19Nottingham19Aberdeenshire18Warwickshire18Nottinghamshire18Leicester18York17Derby17Leicestershire1 5Derbyshire15City of Edinburgh14Greater London Authority12No Samptonshire10Luton10West Northamptonshire10Torbay10Somerset10Devon9Bedford9Plymouth9Central Bedfordshire9Surrey9Hertfordshire9Dorset9North Somerset9Wiltshire8Cambridgeshire and Peterborough8Suffolk8Gloucester shire8East Sussex8Milton8B Ournemouth, Christchurch, Poole8Bracknell Forest8West of England8Buckinghamshire8Essex8Norfolk8Hampshire8Swindon7West Sussex7Kent7Thurrock7Southend-on-Sea7Ile of Wight6Oxford Shires6WindsorMaidenhead66Slough6Portsmouth6Medway6West Berkshire6Southampton6Reading6Wokingham5Brighton and Hove5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ifs.org.uk/articles/conservative-plans-abolish-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-help-fund-new-national-service-scheme

