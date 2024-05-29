Dow Loses 400 Points as Treasury Yields Rise; Marathon Oil Gains





Stock index wrap: stocks fall following widespread selling

2 hours 3 minutes ago

The Dow Jones

Salesforce (CRM) rose 0.7% ahead of its earnings release after the bell.

UnitedHealth (UNH) led the Dow Jones lower, falling 3.8% after CEO Andrew Witty said at a conference that he expected some disruption in the company's Medicaid profitability models. business due to the resumption of eligibility examinations after the lifting of the Covid-19 emergency declaration.

The S&P 500

Marathon Oil (MRO) jumped 8.4% after ConocoPhillips announced plans to acquire the oil producer in an all-stock deal valued at more than $22 billion. ConocoPhillips (COP) slipped 3.1%.

Nvidia (NVDA) edged up 0.8%, recovering from early losses to close at another all-time high.

American Airlines (AAL) fell 13.5% after unexpectedly cutting its outlook for the current quarter.

Two of Wall Street's favorite AI stocks, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), fell 4% and 3.8%, respectively.

Healthcare provider Centene (CNC) followed UnitedHealth lower, down 3.1%. UnitedHealth's insurance sector peers, Elevance Health (ELV) and Humana (HUM), lost 2.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Nasdaq 100

Consumer brands and retailers may have benefited from a series of better-than-expected earnings reports from companies like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), and Chewy (CHWY). Lululemon (LULU) and Ross Stores (ROST) each rose 1.1%, while Dollar Tree (DLTR) rose 0.7%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) slipped 3.3% ahead of its quarterly earnings report before markets open tomorrow.

Most other semiconductor stocks were lower, with ASML (ASML) losing 3.4% and Qualcomm (QCOM) losing 2.3%.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock hits record high on booming sales and higher forecasts

2 hours 36 minutes ago

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares hit an all-time high Wednesday as the clothing retailer's first-quarter results easily beat estimates and raised their outlook as sales rose across all regions and markets. brands.

The company reported quarterly net income of $113.9 million, nearly seven times higher than last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, up from $0.32 in 2023. Revenue jumped 22% year-over-year to $1.02 billion, a first-quarter record. Profits and revenues exceeded forecasts.

Sales of its Abercrombie brand climbed 31% to $571.5 million, and sales of the Hollister brand rose 12% to $449.2 million. They increased 23% to $820.1 million in the Americas; 19% to $164.8 million in Europe, Middle East and Africa; and 10% to $35.8 million in the Asia-Pacific region.

Abercrombie now expects its full-year sales to increase about 10% from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2023, up from its previous forecast of a gain of 4% to 6%. It forecasts an operating margin of around 14% compared to the prior forecast of around 12%.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch rose more than 23% shortly before markets closed Wednesday. They have more than doubled this year and increased sixfold in the last 12 months.

-Bill McColl

Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Soars as Shoppers Upgrade and Spend More

3 hours 40 minutes ago

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) jumped Wednesday after the sports and leisure equipment retailer reported better-than-expected results and upgraded its forecast as its stores saw an increase in shoppers spending more .

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30, with net sales up 6% year-over-year to $3.02 billion. Both exceeded estimates.

Same-store sales jumped 5.3%, up from 3.6% a year ago. Dicks said this was due to growth in transactions and average ticket. The pre-tax (EBT) profit margin was 11.3%.

The company now forecasts 2024 EPS between $13.35 and $13.75, up from the previous outlook of $12.85 to $13.25. It expects same-store sales to rise 2.0% to 3.0%, compared to the earlier forecast of a rise of 1.0% to 2.0%.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods rose 16% to $226.29 on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high of $229.56 earlier in the session. They gained more than 50% in 2024.

-Bill McColl

Marathon Oil Stock Jumps on ConocoPhillips' $22.5 Billion Acquisition

4 hours 48 minutes ago

Marathon Oil (MRO) stock jumped Wednesday after ConocoPhillips (COP) announced it would acquire its Houston-based energy company in an all-stock deal valued at $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion in net debt.

Marathon shareholders will receive 0.255 ConocoPhillips shares for each Marathon share they own, a premium of nearly 15% over Marathon's Tuesday closing price of $26.45.

ConocoPhillips said the acquisition would be “immediately accretive” to its earnings and cash flow, and hopes to generate “at least $500 million in operating costs and capital savings in the first year.” “complete following the closing of the transaction”, which, according to it, will occur in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Marathon shares rose 7.8% Wednesday afternoon and have gained 18% so far this year.

-Aaron McDade

American Airlines shares fall after company lowers outlook and key executive leaves

5 hours 42 minutes ago

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) fell Wednesday after the full-service carrier cut its outlook for the current quarter and announced the sudden departure of its chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja.

American, the world's largest airline by fleet size, said it now expects second-quarter unit revenue to decline between 5 and 6 percent, down from its previous forecast of a contraction of 1 to 3%. The airline also cut its net income forecast for the period, saying it expects adjusted profit of between $1 and $1.15 per share, below its previous forecast of 1.15 to 1. $45 per share.

The airlines' forecasts for the current quarter, which include the busy summer season, come as travel demand for the period is expected to reach record levels.

In a separate statement Tuesday evening, American said Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja, who assumed the role just over two years ago, would step down next month and be temporarily replaced by Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer the Stephen Johnson strategy.

American Airlines shares were down more than 14% as of early afternoon Wednesday, bringing their year-to-date decline to about 16%.

-Timothy Smith

Chewy Stock Soars on Profit as Autoship Sales Jump

6 hours 22 minutes ago

Chewy (CHWY) shares soared Wednesday after the online pet food and supplies retailer reported better-than-expected results and announced a new stock buyback plan as its sales by automatic delivery have surged.

Chewy reported first-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion, up 3.1% from a year ago and beating analyst estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. Net profit of $66.9 million almost tripled from $22.86 million last year, far exceeding expectations, while Chewy said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) had tripled year-over-year to a record $162.9 million. . Diluted earnings per share were 15 cents, up 10 cents from a year ago.

The company's active customers fell 2.1% to 20 million, but net sales per active customer jumped 9.6% to $562. Additionally, Chewys Autoship customer sales increased 6.4% to $2.23 billion and accounted for 77.6% of total sales, up from 75.2% a year earlier.

Chewy also said its board approved a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million with no expiration date.

Chewy shares rose 29% Wednesday morning, gaining about 8% so far in 2024.

-Bill McColl

Stocks Make Biggest Moves Early in Trading

7 hours 37 minutes ago

Earnings :

Marathon Oil (MRO): Stocks jumped after ConocoPhillips (COP) said it agreed to acquire its Houston-based energy company in a $22.5 billion all-stock deal. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS): Shares jumped. The sportswear company reported better-than-expected results and improved its forecast as its stores saw an increase in shoppers spending more. Robinhood (HOOD): Shares rose after the online discount brokerage unveiled a billion-dollar stock buyback program, signaling its maturity as a mature financial services provider. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Shares of the retailer jumped after the company's first-quarter earnings beat forecasts.

Losses:

American Airlines (AAL): Shares fell after the airline lowered its second-quarter forecast and announced the departure of a key executive. Cava Group (CAVA): Shares fell as lower same-store sales at the restaurant chain offset better-than-expected profits and a move toward profitability.

US stock futures fall

9 hours 25 minutes ago

Dow Jones futures were down 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday.

S&P futures were down 0.6%.

Nasdaq futures were down 0.6%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/dow-jones-today-05292024-8655053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos