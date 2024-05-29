Wealthy white men are Britain's biggest traffic polluters, study finds | transport





Rich white men in rural areas are the biggest emitters of climate-heating gases from transport in the UK, a study has found.

A study by the Public Policy Research Institute (IPPR) looked at transportation emissions by income, gender, location, ethnicity and age. The study broke down transport emissions into international and domestic flights, private road transport and public transport.

Britain's richest 0.1% emit 22 times more carbon from the transport sector than the poor and 12 times more than the average. Data shows that income is directly linked to mobility levels, with people with average incomes above 100,000 traveling at least twice as far each year as those with incomes below 30,000.

People in the poorest 10% emit much less carbon, but flying still accounts for more than half of all carbon emissions.

Graph showing how transport emissions steadily increase across all deciles, from poorest to poorest, by gender.

Men produce significantly more emissions from transportation than women.