Wealthy white men are Britain's biggest traffic polluters, study finds | transport

Rich white men in rural areas are the biggest emitters of climate-heating gases from transport in the UK, a study has found.

A study by the Public Policy Research Institute (IPPR) looked at transportation emissions by income, gender, location, ethnicity and age. The study broke down transport emissions into international and domestic flights, private road transport and public transport.

Britain's richest 0.1% emit 22 times more carbon from the transport sector than the poor and 12 times more than the average. Data shows that income is directly linked to mobility levels, with people with average incomes above 100,000 traveling at least twice as far each year as those with incomes below 30,000.

People in the poorest 10% emit much less carbon, but flying still accounts for more than half of all carbon emissions.

Graph showing how transport emissions steadily increase across all deciles, from poorest to poorest, by gender.

Men produce significantly more emissions from transportation than women.

Data shows that carbon emissions from flying peak between the ages of 25 and 35, with people over 65 flying the least. Private road transport peaks in mid-life, with those aged 49-65 producing the highest annual emissions. Public transport emissions are highest among young people and decline among older people.

The graph shows that 25-34 year olds emit the most carbon from flying, while 50-64 year olds emit the most carbon from private transport. Location

People living in rural areas tend to emit greater amounts of carbon than those living in urban areas. They emit more from driving, perhaps reflecting their dependence on private transport in many rural areas where buses and trains are poorly served.

A graph showing the division of emissions between people living in rural and urban areas. People in urban areas produce slightly higher emissions from flying, but private transportation causes people in rural areas to emit higher overall emissions.

The study broke down emissions between white and non-white Britons and found that whites tend to emit more per capita from flights and private transport, and slightly less than non-whites using public transport.

Graph showing that white British people have higher emissions than non-white British people from flying and using private transport.

In the UK, transport is now the biggest source of emissions. The report urges governments to rapidly improve public transport, promote active travel and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

They are also calling for a new tax on private jets and a reinstatement of the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel vehicles.

Maya Singer Hobbs, principal investigator at IPPR, said: “Reducing emissions, if done fairly, can actually address some of those injustices. However, not everyone needs to make the same changes, but those who are best off financially should make the most changes.

IPPR senior researcher Stephen Frost said the study showed who is best placed to reduce emissions and how to address fundamental inequities in how our current transport system works and for whom.

Now is not the time to slow down our efforts to reach net zero. Doing so will only deepen existing transportation inequalities. The next UK government must pick up the pace by delivering a credible, fair and people-centred plan for more sustainable travel.

