Time is running out on US-Saudi deal as elections and Gaza war threaten to derail historic deal





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Although the United States and Saudi Arabia have reached the final stages of a historic trade and defense agreement, the culmination of such a major agreement is far away, with Israel's war in Gaza and the schedule of the US presidential election blocking negotiations. .

A senior White House official said last week that there was a near-finalized set of arrangements for a bilateral deal that would help bolster the Gulf kingdoms' military defenses against Iran, their main traditional rival, would provide the US aid for Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear infrastructure and increase ties between the two countries' technology industries.

On May 2, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said details of the U.S.-Saudi side of the deal could be finalized in short order.

We are very close to reaching an agreement, he said.

But time is running out.

While some Republicans are also pushing for a bilateral defense agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia, it is highly unlikely that Democrats in Congress would approve such a deal without concrete assurances of a future Palestinian state.

There's probably an eight-week window to do something before the election gets in the way, a Republican congressional aide told NBC News last week. The security component should be adopted by the Senate, but the civil nuclear component would require examination by the House and the Senate. Perhaps something could be passed with a clause adding Israel later, but political support for such a proposal would be difficult at present.

Paul Salem, president of the Washington-based Middle East Institute think tank, was also pessimistic about the chances of reaching a comprehensive agreement involving normalization of relations with Israel before November's presidential election. Instead, the United States and Saudi Arabia could sign a series of smaller agreements that would not require approval from Congress or the Senate, he said.

The Saudi kingdom is seeking a security guarantee and deeper relationship with the United States, Salem said, perhaps in the form of arms purchases and a strategic treaty, which would clarify the states' commitment -United towards Saudi Arabia in the event of an attack.

Most controversially for some in the United States, as well as some neighboring kingdoms, the Saudis are seeking to strengthen their civilian nuclear sector.

They have made it clear that they would rather do this with the United States than look elsewhere, whether in Europe, South Korea or China and Russia, Salem said.

A Palestinian pulls a cart on a road lined with destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, earlier this month.AFP – Getty Images

The United States and Saudi Arabia wanted to strengthen their relations with the technology industry. As the kingdom spends big trying to build a technology industry to complement its oil dominance, Salem said the United States is pressuring it not to take technology from China, but the Saudis say that 'they need it.

The United States is seeking Saudi investment in the technology sector, which means it will gain all kinds, Salem said, adding that it would also benefit economically from selling weapons and securing its nuclear program.

After meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan last week, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrote on -United States and Saudi Arabia was almost being finalized.

He added that they also discussed a credible path towards the two-state solution, in a way that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

After the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel and sparked the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,000 people, bin Salman is reflecting on his broader legitimacy and legacy, and being able to Providing something more meaningful for the Palestinians would be helpful, said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the London-based think tank Chatham House.

Saudi Arabia's population is quite young and it is quite radicalized or politicized, she said. There is no real way to express your disagreement other than to channel some frustration on social media and perhaps also raise money for Gaza. The level of fundraising is quite high and it shows that people care.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has visited Saudi Arabia several times over the past 12 months, is a supporter of a comprehensive deal with Saudi Arabia.

He praised Mohammed bin Salman for advancing a vision for the region despite obstacles. But in an interview with the Jerusalem Post earlier this month, Graham made clear that there would not be 67 votes in the US Senate for a Saudi-US defense deal that did not include Israeli component.

NBC News reached out to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson to gauge broader GOP support for a pact, and did not immediately receive a response.

And on Tuesday, the gap between Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to widen, when state media reported that the kingdom's foreign ministry had denounced what it called continued genocidal massacres committed by Saudi forces. Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Rafah.

As long as the war rages in Gaza, Vakil said it is unrealistic to expect Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel in a manner similar to the 2020 Abraham Accords, which established relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took much of the credit for contributing to his country's integration into the region when signing the accords, the war in Gaza, the far-right stance of the Israeli government and public opinion have radically changed the situation.

It seems unrealistic that this could be achieved trilaterally before the (US) elections, she added. What is really needed is a ceasefire in Gaza and, beyond that, Israeli political leaders being willing to engage on this issue and, at present, the Israeli strategy is non-existent.

For Salem of the Middle East Institute, the logic is there for more modest agreements between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

I think that would naturally put pressure on the Israeli government, he said. This would indicate that the United States and Saudi Arabia are already there waiting for the Israelis.

He added that each side expects something from the other, but not all sides are willing to make concessions, because after October 7 the price of the deal increased.

Keir Simmons reported from Dubai and Henry Austin from London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/us-saudi-arabia-landmark-deal-israel-hamas-war-presidential-election-rcna153438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos