Where will the UK elections be held and won?





Sir Keir Starmer will need around 125 seats in the July 4 general election to secure a single-vote majority for Labor in the House of Commons. Considering the party's post-war record of losses in 2019, this would be a major achievement.

Securing a majority is a monumental task, with Labor needing to win seats across the country and the Conservatives falling from the highs they achieved under Boris Johnson's leadership in 2019.

suggestion

The election will be held in four major campaign battlegrounds. In Scotland, Labor is locked in a battle with the Scottish National Party in what will be a crucial election north of the border.

Starmer is hoping to rebuild his party's northern red wall, once a Labor stronghold that was stormed by Johnson in 2019, and secure decisive gains in traditional swing areas in the West Midlands.

The fourth battleground is the South West, a wedge of seats stretching from London to the West. There, the Conservatives face a different challenge than the centrist Liberal Democrats.

scottish scrap

Scotland was once the base of Labor's majority in Westminster. Starmer's namesake, Scottish unionist Keir Hardie, was a founder of the Labor Party and the party has deep roots north of the border.

But the SNP successfully changed all that in the recent UK election, using its calls for independence to undermine support for Labor, which appears to have taken the UK for granted for too long.

In the 1997 general election, Labor's Tony Blair won 56 Westminster seats in Scotland, while the SNP won just six. The 2019 election changed things completely. Labor won just one seat and the SNP won 48 seats.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Starmer believes recent scandals and crises at the top of the SNP, combined with dim prospects for an early independence vote, have given him the opportunity to fight back. The party hopes to win at least 30 of the reduced 57 seats. July 4th

There is no change without Scotland, there is no Labor without Scotland and Scotland is central to the mission of the next Labor government, Starmer said.

John Swinney, the SNP's new leader and Scotland's First Minister, has argued that Labor and the Conservatives support two sides of the same coin – anti-independence and austerity.

rebuild the red wall

The red wall, a term coined by pollster James Kanagasooriam, is generally accepted to refer to the working-class, traditionally Labor seats won by Johnson in the 2019 election.

Johnson's pledge to get Brexit done has torn down the red wall in areas that strongly supported leaving the EU. Voters in the region also rejected a left-wing prospectus proposed by then Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Labor is hoping to win back around 40 red wall seats that Johnson won last time, many of which are close to the M62 motorway, the main east-west axis that runs from Leeds to Liverpool. Cities such as Leigh, Warrington, Bury, Dewsbury and Burnley are high on the Starmers' target list.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Johnson's surprising success in tilting the Conservatives northward was also based largely on his promise to lift poor seats in northern England.

Many voters have become disillusioned with the Conservative Party, and some have lamented Johnson's ouster as prime minister. Sunak's first action during the election campaign was to divert $1.5 billion in funding for deprived areas to pay for mandatory state services.

Redfield and Wilton Strategies conducted a poll of 40 red wall seats which found Labor leading the Conservatives by 20 points last month.

Midlands surrounding areas

The West Midlands, centered around Birmingham, where Johnson made big gains in the 2019 election, will be one of the most hotly contested regions in the country.

The area is diverse, with poor industrial towns, prosperous suburbs and commuter settlements built around motorway junctions that reflect the look of modern Britain.

That was the moment former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron knew he had won the general election in 2015 when Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones won the marginal seat. Like other Midlands towns, it was seen as reflecting the mood of the country.

There are 57 seats up for grabs in the West Midlands region. The tough fight was predicted on May 3 when West Midlands Tory mayor Andy Street narrowly lost to Labor after a recount.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

At the last election, Johnson's party made important gains in Black Country cities, winning 44 seats in the region compared to Labour's 15. These figures were largely reversed when Tony Blair won in 1997.

Starmer's route to power will require him to cross the Midlands if he is to win the election.

southwest wedge

Southern England is the traditional center of support for the Conservative Party. Wealthy areas are mainly concentrated in rural and suburban areas. The electoral map shows much of the south outside London as a sea of ​​blue.

Labor hopes to win seats across the region, but the Conservatives face a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats, a centrist party with a strong tradition in the south west.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats won just 11 seats in the 2019 election, but this time Sir Ed Davis' party is hoping to win at least 30 seats if the Conservative vote collapses. The western states will be key.

Davey's target seats stretch from south-west London suburbs such as Esher and Wimbledon through commuter towns such as Wokingham and Godalming to where Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt lives.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Success in recent local elections in Somerset and Dorset has seen the Lib Dems see a resurgence further west as professionals arrive from London and are driven out of the capital by high prices or looking to work from home. I gave it to you.

After the Liberal Democrats won the Somerton and Frome by-elections last year, Davey declared: This stunning victory shows the Lib Dems are firmly back in the West. It may be more difficult to win seats further west in Brexit-voting Devon and Cornwall.

