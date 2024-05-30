Stocks fall as weak Treasury sales push U.S. yields higher: Markets retreat





(Bloomberg) — A decline in bonds led stocks lower as another weak sell-off in Treasuries raised concerns that financing the U.S. deficit could push yields higher at a time when the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to reduce rates.

The United States sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes at a rate 4.650% higher than the pre-auction level of 4.637%. That's just a day after two other offerings totaling $139 billion saw lackluster demand. These bond sales are exerting growing influence across several asset classes, underscoring how uncertainties over monetary policy continue to weigh on markets while inflation shows few signs of moderation.

US REACTS: Beige Book Shows Slow Progress Toward Fed Target

The current situation is quickly becoming a concern, said Matt Maley of Miller Tabak + Co. Not only are yields increasing again in the United States, but they are also increasing in other parts of the world. That's not good news for a stock market that trades at 22 times forward earnings.

All major groups in the S&P 500 fell as the indicator closed at 5,266.95. In late trading, Salesforce Inc. sank as a bearish sales outlook fueled fears of a slowdown at the software giant. HP Inc. reported revenue that beat estimates, including the first increase in PC sales in two years.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury rose six basis points to 4.61%. European bonds also fell, sending yields to multi-month highs after inflation in Germany accelerated more than expected, dampening bets that the pace of rate cuts would accelerate. The dollar saw the biggest rise in a month.

Bond yields could rise primarily because of bond supply and the continued massive deficit and not because of concerns about inflation or the strength of the economy, said Eric Johnston of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Concerns about the U.S. deficit, combined with other factors, pushed long-term interest rates higher in early October, with the yield on benchmark 30-year Treasury bonds hitting a 16-year high.

Why the US deficit is a concern again and will remain so: QuickTake

The U.S. economy has grown at a slight or modest pace in most regions since early April and consumers have resisted rising prices, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey of regional trade contacts.

Consumers are increasingly price conscious, which is likely putting pressure on profit margins, said Jeff Roach of LPL Financial. We should expect more discounts and incentives as some consumers face persistently high prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path toward their 2% target before cutting the benchmark interest rate, which is at its highest level in two decades since July.

We continue to think U.S. sovereign yields are likely to end the year lower as inflation and economic growth slow and the Fed cuts rates in the final months of the year, said Solita Marcelli of UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, the options market is betting that the S&P 500 will see moderate swings after this week's bond auctions and the Fed's preferred underlying inflation gauge on Friday, with traders instead anticipating the month's readings next on consumer prices and the next meeting of central banks.

The stock benchmark is expected to move only 0.5% one way or the other based on the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, based on the cost of puts and options. buy-at-the-money, according to Stuart Kaiser, head of U.S. equity trading strategy at Citigroup Inc..

This figure is lower than the development implied by the next jobs report on June 7 and the next Fed CPI and rate decision on June 12, which would be the most important before a central bank meeting since December, Kaiser said.

Bank of America Corp. customers were net sellers of U.S. stocks for the fourth straight week, having sold $2 billion worth of shares during the five-day period ended last Friday.

The outflows came primarily from hedge funds and retail investors, with institutions being net buyers, quantitative strategists led by Jill Carey Hall wrote.

Hedge fund exposure to U.S. tech giants hit record high after Nvidia Corp.'s earnings report last week, according to prime brokerage firm Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The so-called Magnificent Seven companies Nvidia, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. now represent approximately 20.7% of hedge funds' total net exposure to the US single market. actions, the report showed.

Company strengths:

ConocoPhillips has agreed to acquire Marathon Oil Corp. in an all-stock transaction valuing the company at approximately $17 billion, continuing a major buying spree among the U.S. oil and gas industry's biggest players.

Exxon Mobil Corp. has pledged to be a staunch defender of shareholder rights against activist investors the oil giant accuses of abusing the US proxy voting system.

BHP Group has decided not to make a firm offer for Anglo American Plc, abandoning for now what would have been the biggest mining deal in more than a decade.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. jumped after the retailer beat first-quarter sales estimates, extending its rebound from the teen fashion graveyard.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, unemployment, consumer confidence, Thursday

Initial jobless claims in the United States, GDP, Thursday

Feds John Williams and Lorie Logan speak Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China's official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Raphael Bostic of the federal government speaks on Friday

Some of the main market movements:

Actions

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The MSCI World index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0802

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2702

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.69 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $67,212.04

Ether fell 2.1% to $3,746.43

Obligations

The 10-year Treasury yield rose six basis points to 4.61%

The German 10-year yield rose 10 basis points to 2.69%

The UK 10-year yield rose 12 basis points to 4.40%

Raw materials

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $79.01 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,336.85 an ounce

This story was produced with the help of Bloomberg Automation.

–With help from Jessica Menton, Rob Verdonck, Winnie Hsu, Alex Nicholson, Farah Elbahrawy, Elizabeth Stanton, Edward Bolingbroke, Felice Maranz and Alexandra Semenova.

