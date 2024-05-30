



Rishi Sunak's election pledge to introduce compulsory national service will leave millions of pounds worse off in Britain's poorest areas, a think tank has warned.

The Prime Minister announced last weekend that if he is re-elected, all 18-year-olds will have to either serve time on a competitive full-time military commission or take part in a civic resilience volunteer activity once a month.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that the Conservatives' proposal to pay for the scheme by abolishing the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in 2028-29 would seriously undermine efforts to raise the country's standards.

Analysis shows that if the money to be distributed through the fund was redirected based on the number of 18-year-olds in each region participating in national services, it would cost Wales $275 million a year, Cornwall $72 million, the North East and Tees Valley. The combined market area is 46m.

David Phillips, deputy director of the IFS, said the Conservatives' plan to divert funding resources would make a big difference to the way spending is allocated across the country.

Rather than targeting poorer areas and aiming to raise standards, he said the money would be distributed across the country based on where 18-year-olds perform military service or community service.

So while the plan could create opportunities for young people across the UK, it would mean hundreds of millions less funding for community and economic development in Wales, Cornwall and the North and Midlands of England.

Officials argued the policy would give young people real-world skills while contributing to the country and their communities. Labor said the plan was an unfunded commitment of $2.5 billion needed because the Conservatives had hollowed out the military.

The Shared Prosperity Fund is a $1.5 billion-a-year program set up to replace EU regional economic development programs after Brexit. Funding allocations are therefore particularly high in economically disadvantaged areas such as the southern Wales valleys and Cornwall.

Labor has not set out its plans for the Shared Prosperity Fund, but a 2022 report commissioned by Gordon Brown recommended merging the fund with other streams and devolving powers to mayors.

The IFS joins a long line of critics of Sunak's national service pledge. Tory officials argued the plans would give young people real-world skills while contributing to the country and their communities, but military chiefs and former Conservative defense secretary Michael Portillo shot down the plans.

Former Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Allen West said this was nonsense and would drain the defense budget. Labor said the plan was an unfunded commitment of $2.5 billion needed because the Conservatives had hollowed out the military.

The Conservative Party declined to comment.

