The United States established Indian boarding schools to destroy crops and seize land

About this story

First photo: Sioux children are seen before entering Hampton Institute in Virginia in 1897. Native American children, as young as 5 years old, were forcibly removed from their homes and sent hundreds of miles to boarding schools Indians. (Library of Congress)

[email protected].” class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-kdAvFk-font-franklin wpds-c-hcZlgz-icTQGaB-css”>This story is part of a series examining the legacy of the American boarding school system Do you have a tip or story idea for our investigation? Email our team at [email protected].

Reporting by Dana Hedgpeth and Sari Horwitz.

Additional reporting by Emmanuel Martinez and Nate Jones.

Design by Natalie Vineberg. Development by Jake Crump. Graphics by Janice Kai Chen. Video by Alice Li.

Editing by Jenna Pirog, Sarah Childress, David S. Fallis and Wendy Galietta. Additional editing by Jay Wang and Courtney Kan.

Design editing by Madison Walls. Photo editing by Robert Miller and Troy Witcher. Graphic editing by Emily M. Eng. Video editing by Nicki DeMarco.

Additional support from Cameron Barr, Kathy Baird, Matthew Callahan, Brandon Carter, Matt Clough, Maddie Driggers, Salwan Georges, Stephanie Hays, Scott Higham, Angela Hill, Jeff Leen, Jenna Lief, Jordan Melendrez, Martha Murdock, Sarah Murray, Amy Nakamura , Kyley Schultz, Erica Snow and Peter Wallsten.

Sources

Education for Extinction: American Indians and the Boarding School Experience, 1875-1928, David Wallace Adams.

Boarding School Blues: Revisiting American Indian Educational Experiences, edited and with an introduction by Clifford E. Trafzer, Jean A. Keller, and Lorene Sisquoc.

Boarding School Seasons: Native American Families 1900-1940, Brenda J. Child.

American Indian Education: A History, Second Edition, Jon Reyhner and Jeanne Eder.

The Spokane Indians: Children of the Sun, Robert H. Ruby and John A. Brown.

Native American Children at School 1850-1930, Michael C. Coleman.

Memories of Fort Belknaps Past, Morris Davy Belgard, 1982.

Investigation report2022.” class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-kdAvFk-font-franklin wpds-c-hcZlgz-icTQGaB-css”>Investigation Report on the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative of the Department of Interior of the United States, 2022.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.” class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-kdAvFk-font-franklin wpds-c-hcZlgz-icTQGaB-css”>The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

The Heard MuseumPhoenix.” class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-kdAvFk-font-franklin wpds-c-hcZlgz-icTQGaB-css”>Far From Home: Stories of Native American Boarding Schools, The Heard Museum, Phoenix.

October 12, 1891.” class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-kdAvFk-font-franklin wpds-c-hcZlgz-icTQGaB-css”>The Call of the Ancient Chiefs: Eloquent and Compelling Speech from the Venerable Spokane Chief, Spokane (Washington) Daily Chronicle, October 12, 1891.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2024/american-indian-boarding-schools-history-legacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos