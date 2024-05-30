A new crisis as the UK faces a ‘lack of ghosts’… – Slugger O’Toole





The Daily Star reports:

Britain is facing a ghost shortage as old souls cross over to the “other side”, according to a leading paranormal expert.

Dr Paul Lee believes Britain's ghostly heritage is in serious decline, with many ghosts becoming dormant or moving on.

The paranormal researcher and author said: “Since January 2020, I have been contacting every known haunted location on my app to ask if any residents, owners or staff have experienced any unexplained activity.”

He continued: “We have received almost 800 replies so far, with Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire and the Ettington Park Hotel in Stratford among the most haunted hotels in the UK, as well as other supposedly haunted properties such as the Fortnum and Mason. Mr. Piccadilly said he had experienced nothing in the last few years.”

Dr Lee added in a chat with the Daily Star in 2020: “But it seems that many famous ghosts are dormant, have disappeared, or have moved on.”

He suggested: “The spirit may have had a natural source of energy to begin with, but it may have diminished over time until it no longer has room to manifest.”

But Dr Lee, from Fairstead, Norfolk, who has a PhD in nuclear physics, offered a glimmer of hope, saying “the ghost may be recharged”.

He concluded, “Sometimes I hear stories of ghosts suddenly reappearing after several years.”

Is this another unexpected side effect of Brexit? Or has a general mood of despair begun to affect the spirit world?

You don't hear much about ghosts these days. Does anyone remember the famous Beachmount Poltergeist from 1989?

