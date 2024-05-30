US-made bomb used in Israeli strike on Rafah that killed dozens, munitions experts say





Analysis of shell footage collected at the scene of an Israeli strike in Rafah on Sunday showed evidence of a bomb that was a US-made GBU-39, two munitions experts told CBS News. Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the strike and subsequent fires.

“I immediately knew the housing was a GBU,” Trevor Ball, who worked for five years as an ordnance disposal technician — or bomb dispenser — for the U.S. Army, told CBS News. “I've seen a lot in this conflict, and I even went back and looked at past conflicts just to get an idea of ​​what ordinances Israel used in the past when I started investigating this , and it's a very good idea. separate object, the GBU, it's a very unique cycle.

The photos and videos used to identify the remains of the bomb were taken by journalist Alam Sadeq in Gaza, who visited the scene of the attack early Monday.

Remains of munitions from the site of an Israeli strike near Rafah that killed dozens of Palestinians. Alam Sadeq

He told CBS News he was searching the area, including around damaged tents that once housed civilians, when he identified several pieces of shrapnel with English words on it.

He said he recognized the words from the remains of bombs he saw after a previous strike on a building in Gaza, so he gathered the fragments into a pile and photographed them.

“The whole actuator is unique,” Ball told CBS News, explaining his identification process using images of shrapnel from the scene. “That’s just not the case in the other rounds.”

Remains of munitions from the site of an Israeli strike near Rafah that killed dozens of Palestinians. Alam Sadeq

Richard Weir, senior researcher in the Crises, Conflict, and Weapons division at Human Rights Watch, agrees with Ball.

“One of the critical elements here, it's true, is… the tail section. Sometimes called the control section or actuator section, which moves the ailerons at the rear. This corresponds directly to the small diameter bomb GBU-39, which is made in the United States,” Weir said. “This also fits with the idea of ​​describing the size of the warhead, in terms of explosive weight.”

Asked by CBS News whether U.S.-made munitions were used by Israel in the strike, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to reporters in Moldova, said the incident was “horrific,” but that he could not verify which weapons had been used.

“We have to see what the investigation shows,” Blinken said. “But assuming for a moment that that is the case, that that is what happened, I think we also see that even limited, focused, targeted attacks – designed to combat terrorists who have killed civilians innocent people and plotting to kill more – even such operations can have terrible and horrific unintended consequences.

Blinken stressed the need for Israel to have a “morning after” plan for Gaza, without which, he said, Israel should assess how “incremental” gains against Hamas that “may not be sustainable” are going forward. compare to “unintended but horrific consequences”. of military action in a place where the people you are pursuing are so closely linked to civilians.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press briefing Tuesday that the Israeli strike on Rafah “was based on specific intelligence that indicated that these terrorists, responsible for orchestrating and “executing terrorist attacks against Israelis, were meeting inside the specific structure we had targeted.”

Hagari said that “the strike was carried out using two munitions with small warheads, adapted for this targeted strike. We are talking about munitions containing 17 kilos of explosive material. This is the smallest ammunition that our planes can use After the strike, a large fire broke out for reasons that are still under investigation. Our munitions alone could not have started a fire of this magnitude.

After the deadly strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there had been a “tragic accident” and that Israel was investigating. He did not specify.

Weir said the bomb was “a very small weapon as far as air-dropped munitions go” but still carries “a serious risk”, particularly when used near populated areas. He told CBS News it was not the smallest weapon that could have been used to carry out a precision strike.

“Israel actually has many other munitions that it has used in the past, in fighting in Gaza and elsewhere,” Weir said. “So there are other options available. It's just not true that this was the only weapon they could use to strike a target in or near a high-density internally displaced persons camp. population.”

“I don't know enough about aircraft integration, but it's not the smallest munition they have for precision strikes,” said Ball, the former bomb diffuser. “They commonly use weapons used by drones that have a much smaller effective area.”

Weir and Ball also said a bomb of any size could potentially start a fire.

“Explosives release a lot of heat when they explode and can often cause fires,” Ball explained. “Technically, if you drop one in the desert and there's no fuel around, yes, it can't cause a fire on its own, because there's no fuel to burn .But you drop it in an area where there is a lot of fuel and other flammable materials, from people living and being in camps…it could have easily caused a fire.

Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.

Haley Ott is the international reporter for CBS News Digital, based in the CBS News London bureau.

