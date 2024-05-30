US vows to return more looted antiquities as Italy celebrates latest collection of 600 artifacts





ROME (AP) Italy on Tuesday celebrated the return of around 600 antiquities from the United States, including ancient bronze statues, gold coins, mosaics and manuscripts worth 60 million euros ($65 million), which had been looted years ago and sold to American museums. galleries and collectors and recovered following criminal investigations.

U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell, Matthew Bogdanos, head of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the New York District Attorney's Office, and members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations were on hand for the presentation alongside the leaders from the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Carabinieri artistic team.

It is the latest presentation of the fruits of Italy's decades-long effort to recover antiquities looted or stolen from its territory by tomb-robbers, sold to antiquities dealers who often falsified or faked provenance records to resell the loot to high-end buyers. , auction houses and museums.

Markell said Washington pledged to return the stolen loot to its place as a sign of respect for Italy and its cultural and artistic heritage.

We know that saving this history requires care and vigilance, and that's why we do what we do, he said, adding that the United States was closely monitoring the latest target of art traffickers: Ukraine.

The last Greek bronze statue of the Victorious Youth, the subject of a decades-long legal battle between Italy and the Getty Museum in Malibu, California, was not included in the latest shipment from the United States. The valuable statue recently made headlines again when the European Court of Human Rights strongly upheld Italy's right to seize it, reaffirming that it had been illegally exported from Italy.

Bogdanos and Homeland Security officials declined to comment on whether or when Victorious Youth might be fired, saying it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Among the most valuable objects on display on Tuesday was a 4th-century silver coin from Naxos depicting the wine god Dionysius, which was looted from an illicit excavation site in Sicily before 2013 and smuggled into the UK. Bogdanos said the coin, offered for sale for $500,000, was found in New York last year as part of an investigation into a reputable British coin dealer.

He said other items were returned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and by some of the well-known New York philanthropists who had donated items to its collections that turned out to have been stolen.

The returned objects, ranging from the 9th century BC to the 2nd century, also included a life-size bronze figure, as well as bronze heads and several Etruscan vases. Other items, including oil paintings from the 16th and 19th centuries, were stolen from Italian museums, religious institutions and private homes in well-documented thefts, the carabinieri said.

Bogdanos, who forged an alliance with the Italian Carabinieri as they tried to recover antiquities stolen from Iraq after the U.S. invasion, said Washington does not distinguish between items taken in illicit excavations and those stolen during of theft: all this amounts to looting.

The looting is local, Bogdanos said. Residents know when security agents arrive, they know when they leave. They know when security guards are monitoring particular sites and not others. They know when scientific, appropriate and approved archaeological digs are taking place, and they also know when those archaeological digs close, for example for the winter or due to lack of funding.

Given this, he said, there will always be looting.

Our job is to minimize it, to increase the risk for those who would engage in this trafficking, to convict them and, if necessary, sentence them, Bogdanos said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/italy-us-bogdanos-getty-looted-antiquities-a0399cada71513d88702a5cc3a8fc6c2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos