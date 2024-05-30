Paris 2024 dreams end with Gabby Douglas withdrawing from US championships





American Gabby Douglas, a three-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist, will not participate in the upcoming U.S. Gymnastics Championships, scheduled for May 30 to June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Douglas injured his ankle this week in practice, according to ESPN.

“I love this sport and I love pushing my limits,” Douglas said. “I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number and that you can achieve anything you work hard for.”

The 28-year-old had failed to qualify for the all-around in her two competitive outings, the American and American Classics, her first since the Rio 2016 Olympics. However, she had performed well enough to compete on three apparatus: vault. , uneven bars and balance beam.

This may not be the end for Douglas, who says he dreams of LA 2028.

“My plan is to continue training for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the United States at a home Olympics,” she said.

Douglas' historic career first captivated the world at London 2012, where she helped Team USA win its first team gold medal in 20 years. A few days later, she rose to the top of the all-around competition, a first for an African-American.

After a competitive hiatus, Douglas returned to the mat in 2015, once again helping Team USA win a world team title and finishing second in the all-around behind superstar Simone Biles in the all-around at the world competition.

At Rio 2016, she missed the all-around final despite placing third in the qualifying rankings due to a rule that allows only two athletes per nation to advance. Biles and fellow London 2012 gold medalist Aly Raisman finished first and second.

Still, Douglas played a vital role in helping his team win its third Olympic gold medal, scoring 15.766 on the uneven bars during the medal round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/paris-2024-dreams-end-as-gabby-douglas-withdrawal-from-u-s-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos