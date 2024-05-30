Israel Gaza: Rafah operation does not cross American red lines





Reuters

The United States does not believe Israel's actions in Rafah constitute a “major ground operation” that could cross a red line for President Joe Biden and trigger a possible change in U.S. policy, the White House said.

Spokesman John Kirby spoke to reporters hours after Israeli forces reached the center of the city in southern Gaza and reportedly seized a strategically important hill.

Mr. Biden recently said he would limit arms shipments to Israel if they entered the population centers of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are still believed to be sheltering.

Mr Kirby was also asked about an Israeli strike and resulting fire, which killed at least 45 Palestinians on Sunday.

Many of them were women, children or elderly people sheltering in a displaced persons camp.

Israel said the strike targeted and killed two senior Hamas officials and that it believed the fire may have been caused by an explosion at a nearby Hamas weapons store.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Kirby described the footage taken in the aftermath of the strike as “heartbreaking” and “horrific”.

No innocent life should be lost here because of this conflict,” he added.

The US State Department said it was closely monitoring the Israeli military's conduct of a prompt and thorough investigation into the strike.

Pressed by BBC correspondent Tom Bateman on whether previous such investigations had led to prosecutions, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller declined to cite specific cases.

A conclusion on the results of these investigations cannot be reached in the middle of a conflict, he said.

When the White House spokesperson was asked if the strike violated limits previously set by President Biden, he responded that he had “no policy changes to discuss.”

We do not support, we will not support a major ground operation in Rafah, Mr. Kirby said.

The president said if that happens, it could force him to make different decisions in terms of support.

We haven't seen that happening at this point. We did not see them crash into Rafah.

“We haven't seen them intervene with large units, large numbers of soldiers, in columns and formations, in some sort of coordinated maneuver against multiple ground targets.”

Israel insisted it would not be able to achieve victory in its seven-month war against Hamas in Gaza without taking Rafah and rejected warnings of catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) first launched what it calls targeted ground operations against Hamas fighters and infrastructure in eastern Rafah on May 6.

Since then, tanks and troops have gradually penetrated the built-up areas of the east and center while moving north along the 13-kilometer border with Egypt.

Speaking to CNN on May 8, President Biden said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if they went to Rafah, I would not provide the weapons that have historically been used to take care of Rafah, to take care of the cities, to solve this problem.

He said he had not suspended the supply of weapons at this point because Israel had not yet entered the Rafah population centers and its operations had taken place right on the border.

The president faces growing calls at home to put more pressure on the Israeli government to ensure that everything is done to minimize the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited Gaza in January, told the Washington Post: The escalating civilian death toll and worsening humanitarian catastrophe make it clear that the Biden administration should suspend any additional offensive military aid to the Netanyahu government until we know all of the president's demands. , particularly with regard to Rafah and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid, will be respected.

At the scene of Israel's deadly attack in Rafah

In a speech to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Netanyahu said Sunday's strike was a “tragic accident” but pledged to continue the operation in Rafah.

Describing the aftermath of the attack, Mohammad al-Mughayyir, an official with the Hamas-run civil defense agency in Gaza, told the AFP news agency: “We saw charred bodies and dismembered limbs. . We have also seen cases of amputations, injured children. women and the elderly.

An eyewitness named Muhannad, himself a displaced resident of Gaza, described the airstrike: “When we heard the noise, the sky suddenly lit up.”

Hamad, another man at the scene, told AFP: “When these rockets fall on a tower, there are dozens of martyrs, so what about when they are tents?”

The attack sparked protests from governments in the region, including Egypt and Qatar, which acted as mediators in the conflict, as well as Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Egypt said the strike was part of a systematic policy to make Gaza uninhabitable and Qatar called it a “dangerous violation of international law” that could complicate ongoing mediation efforts.

Jordan accused Israel of “continued war crimes,” while Saudi Arabia condemned continued massacres,” and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “hold these barbarians and murderers to account.”

The UN said around a million people have now fled fighting in Rafah, but several hundred thousand more could still find refuge there.

City residents reported heavy shelling on western neighborhoods overnight Monday, and on Tuesday the Israeli military said it was continuing operations against “terrorist targets.”

Witnesses said Israeli tanks were stationed at al-Awda roundabout, a key landmark and the location of several major banks and government institutions.

An eyewitness told the BBC that Israeli soldiers took up positions on top of a building overlooking the area and began shooting at any movement. The claim could not be independently verified.

Speaking from Rafah on Tuesday, Sam Rose, spokesperson for UNRWA, the United Nations humanitarian agency for Palestinian refugees, told BBC News: “What we have seen over the last 24 hours, it is an intensification of bombings in Rafah and military operations. [which are] pushing further west into the Tal al-Sultan district of the city.

“This includes the tent camp which was hit a few nights ago. It also includes a large UNRWA logistics base and the UNRWA health center which is essentially the beating heart of the humanitarian operation in Rafah , and this for several months.

“These areas of the city have largely emptied over the last 24 hours. So there is a real concern, a real numbness, a real fear among the population at the moment.”

The Israeli army on Tuesday denied reports that its tank shells hit another tent camp in al-Mawasi, on the coast west of Rafah, which local authorities said killed at least 21 people .

Videos of the incident posted on social media and analyzed by BBC Verify showed several people seriously injured.

There were no clear signs of an explosion zone or crater, making it impossible to determine the cause of the incident. The location – verified by surrounding buildings – is south of the Israeli military's designated humanitarian zone.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza to destroy Hamas in response to the group's cross-border attack on southern Israel on October 7, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 252 others taken hostage.

Since then, at least 36,090 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cv22pl9p212o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos