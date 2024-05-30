UK reform could win first TikTok election | uk news





If this is your first TikTok election, you might be surprised who wins.

On the youngest and most popular social media platforms, Reform UK, which has a high voter turnout among older voters, has 125,500 followers, just ahead of Labor (108,500).

Politics Live: Abbott says there will be no 'intimidation' at rallies.

But others are quickly catching up. And how they're using it reveals a lot about this election's key digital battleground. This is one of the only arenas where you can exert influence without spending money.

Because this is new territory. “It’s worth noting that three major political parties are participating in this game for the first time,” said Kate Dommett, professor of digital politics at the University of Sheffield.

Before the election, neither major political party had much presence on TikTok. Now they are racing to build it on the fly.

Labor has found success by posting a lot of videos and using quick response memes like this one, which have garnered millions of likes.

Compare that to the Conservatives, who have posted only eight videos so far. Most of the videos feature senior party figures speaking to the camera.

Or compare it to the Liberal Democrats, who launched a TikTok account on Tuesday. They, like Labor, are taking a meme-centric approach.

Why is that important?

“I’m going to invest everything in organic TikTok content,” says Sean Topham. “I think that’s the best opportunity to break in, ignite a fire and get people’s attention.”

Mr Topham has worked on previous Conservative campaigns and his consultancy, Topham Guerin, worked on New Zealand's winning general election campaign last year.

“Sparking the fire” is important. It's also why Reform's impressive follower count may ultimately not matter.

Read more: Key seats to watch in general election How are 'TikTok idiots' interfering with police investigations? Liz Truss asks to be deselected from 'Platform of Hate'

“TikTok has never really done anything like that because your content can become popular organically and perform very well,” Topham says. “You don’t need to have 125,000 followers to get 10 to 20 million video views.

“An important part of your campaign is creating great content that overwhelms the size of your profile or its immediate reach.”

Mr. Topham persuaded New Zealand's prime minister, now in his 50s, to film the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video, but also mixed it with a more serious policy video.

“The Prime Minister came to us after a few days of campaigning and said people were coming up to me and they only recognized me from TikTok. So this shows that the cut-through is not just happening with young voters. TikTok for news and information. “More and more middle-aged and older people are using .”

There is another dynamic as well. Seeing the problems other platforms are experiencing, TikTok has banned political ads entirely.

The millions of pounds we've already poured into Instagram and YouTube won't work here. So organic reach becomes key.

And behind closed doors, both sides have tools to expand their reach.

The Conservatives have been pushing hard for the Share 2 Win app. This makes it very easy for users to share messages from Conservative HQ across various social media platforms. Notably, TikTok is not one of them.

The more you share on your social platforms, the more coins you earn and the chance to climb the leaderboard.

Labor has a slightly different emphasis. The Labor Party digital activist group operates on WhatsApp, provides links to national and local graphics and encourages people to send in their stories and why they are voting Labor.

But the idea is not simply to share centrally approved content. At a recent webinar on how to master 'digital door knocking', conducted via Zoom, a key point was to share messages organically through groups of friends and family online, rather than reposting videos of politicians.

One of the slides was titled “Keep It Personal,” and another slide listed four tips for telling a good story. One of the tips was “don’t be too political.”

“It can be more persuasive for a friend or family member to share something than to simply say something that has been broadcast by a political party,” explains Professor Dommett.

“So this is where organic comes in. It’s something that pops up, often shared by someone we know, so it’s more likely to resonate a little more.”

