2024 US Women's Open Thursday TV, tee times: watch first round

Nelly Korda is looking for her second straight major victory this week at the US Women's Open.

The 2024 U.S. Women's Open begins Thursday morning with the first round at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Here's what you need to know to watch the first round on TV or online, including full TV coverage of the US Women's Open.

How to watch the US Women's Open on Thursday

World number 1 Nelly Korda has won six of her last seven tournaments in a truly historic golf streak. During her young career, she has won 14 LPGA events in total as well as two major championships, including the first major of 2024, the Chevron Championship in April.

But today's most dominant female golfer has never won the biggest tournament of them all, the U.S. Women's Open. This week, she hopes to change that.

Korda will begin her 2024 US Women's Open campaign Thursday morning at 8:13 a.m. ET alongside playing partners Nasa Hataoka and Megan Khang.

You can watch the first round of the US Women's Open on TV via USA starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. Peacock will offer exclusive early coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET, and featured group coverage is available online via USWomensOpen.com, the USGA app and Peacock).

Below you'll find everything you need to watch the first round of the 2024 US Women's Open.

How to watch the US Women's Open on TV on Thursday

The United States will broadcast television coverage of the first round of the 2024 US Women's Open on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

How to stream the US Women's Open online on Thursday

You can stream the first round of the 2024 US Women's Open on Thursday via Peacock, USWomensOpen.com and the USGA app. Check out Thursday's full broadcast schedule below.

First Round 1 Coverage: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET (Peacock) Featured Group (Start): 8 a.m. ET (USWomensOpen.com, USGA app, Peacock) Featured Group (End): 2 p.m. ET (USWomensOpen.com, USGA app, Peacock)

2024 U.S. Women's Open First Round Tee Times (ET)

T-shirt n°1

6:45 Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith (a) 6:56 Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon 7:07 (a), Casandra Alexander 7:29 Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Ine Donegan (a)7:40 Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight7:51 Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita8:02 Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill (a), Ruoning Yin8:13 Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit8:24 Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim8:35 Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela8:46 a.m. Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita8:57 a.m. Keeley Marx (a), Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen12:30 p.m. Kimberly Dinh (a), Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu12:41 p.m. Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley (a ), Isabella Fierro12:52 p.m. Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida1:03 p.m. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda1: 2 p.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim1:25 p.m. Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi1:36 p.m. In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone (a ), Danielle Kang 1:47 p.m. Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Céline Boutier1: 58 h Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee 2:09 p.m. Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green 2:20 p.m. Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin 2:31 p.m. Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow 2:42 p.m. Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman6:56 a.m. Lauren Stephenson, Caroline English, Pei-Ying Tsai7:07 a.m. Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li (a)7:18 a.m. Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Xibuno7:29 a.m. Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham (a), Sora Kamiya7:40 a.m. Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler (a)7:51 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad (a) 8:02 a.m. Gaby Lpez, Ingrid Lindblad (a), Jiyai Shin8:13 a.m. Nelly Korda, NASA Hataoka, Megan Khang8:24 a.m. Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko8:35 a.m. Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin8:46 a.m. Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek (a), Aditi Ashok8:57 a.m. Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde12:30 p.m. Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown (a), Savannah Vilaubi12:41 Amelie Zalsman (a), Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds12:52 Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa (a)1:03 p.m. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu1:14 p.m. Chiara Horder (a ), Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai1:25 p.m. Ryann OToole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel.1:36 p.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero (a), Jenny Shin.1:47 p.m. Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne (a)1:58 p.m. (a) Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im2:09 p.m. Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim2:20 p.m. Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen2:31 p.m. Harpichaya Yubol, Céline Borge, Ayako Kimura 2:42 p.m. Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin -Bouchard

