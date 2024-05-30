Industry leaders baffled by Lendleas' decision to sell its UK construction arm | News





Industry leaders were dismayed by Lendleas' decision to sell its UK construction business, with some warning it could make its prices less competitive for large-scale schemes.

The New South Wales-based multinational announced on Monday that it plans to sell its overseas construction division by the end of 2025 to focus its operations on its Australian home base.

A Lendlease spokeswoman said the British construction company, which employs around 700 people, was only informed of the sale on Monday.

Although shareholders recommended the move in an open letter earlier this year, one industry source said the drastic decision came as a surprise.

Did anyone expect this? I do not think so. I don't think anyone could have predicted something of this magnitude, they added. None of us ever thought we would actually be as successful as we have been.

Core Five partner James Clark said the announcement was unexpectedly big news for cost consultants, who are working with Lendlease on the 120m 90 Long Acre scheme in London's West End.

A 47-page strategy document released by Lendlease on Monday sets out plans to eliminate all overseas management structures within the next 12 months, with the group investment business being the only part of the company that will continue to operate outside Australia.

It said it would raise AUD 4.5 billion ($2.35 billion) in capital to repay debt and realize shareholder value, citing low overseas construction margins of just 0.6% and a heavy proportion of projects.

But there were questions about who would take over the business, which Lendlease bosses admitted was facing serious problems, and concerns about how the construction sector would be affected by the loss of such a large player.

Sellar development director Richard Garvey said the tier pool for customers on major plans could become smaller in a market already limited to four or five companies, including Multiplex, Mace, Skanska and Sir Robert McAlpine.

This further narrows the options for selecting prime contractors to bid on major projects, especially fixed-price work, he said.

This reduction may make some projects less competitive on price. We believe this will further increase the need to work closely with the supply chain in the early stages of a project.

Clark added: If we lose a major player in the market, will it affect our competitiveness in terms of class? if.

Anyone who is currently bidding on a project and has Lendlease on their list may feel like there is now one less item on their list.

He said Core Five was now assessing the impact the Lendlease shutdown would have on its customers, whether it had a Lendlease presence on site or was in the process of bidding or negotiating with Lendlease. Because this inevitably affects the dynamics of these relationships. .

Clark added that the sale could be an opportunity for companies looking to enter the UK market. However, this means choosing a business that has some problems.

Another industry source described the decision to announce the restructuring without announcing potential buyers to the market as a blowout sale and a very strange way to sell a business.

I can't imagine who on earth would take over a British construction company. They added that they could not imagine any Chinese company would be interested and that the deal would come with many responsibilities that would be assumed by the buyer.

The move comes after four years of steady declines in the company's stock price since the pandemic, with its stock losing about half its value.

The delays have affected several of the UK's biggest corporate plans, including CO-RE's 700m ITV Studios redevelopment, which has been stuck in the planning for two years, and work on the City of London's 429m 120 Fleet Street, which has been halted due to ongoing discussions. It has undergone several redesigns with Chinese developers and the $1.9 billion Smithfield scheme in central Birmingham.

Lendlease chairman Michal Ullmer acknowledged that security holder returns had been poor due to a series of structural issues and a prolonged market downturn.

We must take significant action at a faster pace to deliver value to our security holders, capital partners and customers, he said.

We have published a blueprint to lead Lendlease to success by focusing on its core strengths and competitive advantages. We thought very carefully about the strategic refocus needed and made some difficult decisions.

