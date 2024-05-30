Biden plans to let Ukraine strike with US weapons in Russia





President Biden is preparing to make what could prove to be one of his most important decisions in the war in Ukraine: whether or not to reverse his ban on firing U.S. weapons into Russian territory.

He has long resisted allowing Ukraine to use U.S. weapons in Russia, fearing it could escalate into a direct U.S. confrontation with a nuclear-armed adversary.

Now, after months of complaints about the restrictions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House began a formal and apparently rapid reassessment of whether it should take that risk. Approving new uses for U.S. weapons would give kyiv a way to carry out counterattacks against artillery and missile sites that now enjoy a sort of safe haven just inside Russia.

In Moldova on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken became the first administration official to publicly leave open the possibility that the Biden administration could adapt and adjust its stance regarding attacks inside Russia with American weapons, depending on changing battlefield conditions.

We are still making decisions about what is necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself effectively, Blinken said.

His statement was the latest amid a wave of calls for change, from allies and Mr. Biden's administration. Mr. Blinken, who returned from a sobering trip to kyiv earlier this month, reported to the president that the Ukrainians may not be able to hold on to territory between Kharkiv and the Russian border unless Mr. Biden don't go back. That earlier warning was delivered privately, consistent with Mr. Biden's deep aversion to letting debates within his inner circle slip away and creating pressure on him to change strategy.

Even before Mr. Blinken spoke publicly on Wednesday, Mr. Biden was under enormous pressure from his allies. NATO's usually cautious outgoing leader, Jens Stoltenberg, told The Economist in an interview published late last week that Ukraine's territorial losses near Kharkiv could only be countered if Ukraine was free to withdraw artillery, missile launchers and command posts from the Russian side. of the border.

Denying Ukraine the ability to use these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very difficult to defend itself, Stoltenberg said. On Tuesday, French and German leaders joined this chorus. Britain already allows its weapons to be fired at military targets in Russia.

So far, Mr. Biden himself has remained silent, as he often does when faced with a major policy decision that is the subject of complex debates within the White House. His national security aides are conducting what is called a very rapid process to make a formal recommendation to the president, knowing that the momentum of the war is shifting toward Russia.

Some of his advisers, refusing to speak officially on a debate at the White House, say they believe a reversal of his position is inevitable. But if the president changes his mind, it will most likely be accompanied by severe restrictions on how the Ukrainians could use U.S.-supplied weapons, limiting them to military targets just inside Russian borders and involved in the attacks against Ukraine.

Mr. Biden would likely maintain a ban on using U.S. weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory or against critical infrastructure. On this point, he enjoys the support of the allies: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to supply Ukraine with the German long-range Taurus missile system, for fear that it would reach Moscow.

Mr. Biden doesn't have much time. In two weeks, he begins a month of intensive face-to-face meetings with his key allies, first at the 80th anniversary of D-Day, then at a meeting of G7 nations and finally at a celebration , in Washington, of the creation of NATO 75 years ago. During all these appearances, it will be essential to project unity.

But if Mr. Biden changes course, officials admit he will likely never announce it: Instead, American artillery shells and missiles will simply begin landing on Russian military targets.

Mr. Biden's two terms in the war, which do not allow Russia to win and do not risk triggering a Third World War, have always been in tension with each other. But in the 27 months since the Russian invasion, the need to choose between the possibility of Ukrainian defeat and direct involvement in attacks on the territory of a nuclear superpower has never been more stark.

The Kremlin, eager to make the choice more difficult, has leaned heavily on the narrative that the president risks escalation. Last week, it held a series of exercises on how to move and use its vast arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons.

After Stoltenberg's statement to The Economist, the Kremlin's top spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said NATO was flirting with military rhetoric and falling into military ecstasy, and that the Russian military knew how to respond. . Asked if the Western alliance was getting close to a direct confrontation with Russia, he replied: They are not getting close; they are in it.

U.S. officials increasingly view these warnings as meaningless. Russia, they note, has never risked attacking the supply of weapons to Ukraine in Poland or elsewhere on NATO territory. President Vladimir V. Putin did everything he could to avoid direct conflict with the Western alliance, even as he flaunted his nuclear capabilities or warned, as Mr. Peskov regularly does, that the West risked transform a regional conflict into World War III.

Putin is wielding the nuclear saber to prevent Biden from letting U.S. weapons be used to strike back, Joseph S. Nye, a former U.S. military official and head of the National Intelligence Council, said Tuesday. Mr. Nye, a professor emeritus at Harvard, emphasized that what is happening is a nuclear negotiation game and a credibility game.

Putin has higher stakes in this matter, and he will do everything possible to get Biden out of the way first, he added.

This has been true since the early days of the war, when Mr. Putin ordered nuclear forces to be put on alert, in an effort to prevent NATO from helping Ukraine after the invasion. But after Mr. Putin's repeated threats that he might resort to nuclear weapons, Mr. Biden's aides appear increasingly unimpressed by the Russian president's statements.

Seth G. Jones, a former U.S. military official who directs the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that after a recent trip to kyiv, he concluded that concerns about the use by Ukraine US weapons to strike war-related targets on Russian territory are misplaced.

Ukraine has a legitimate military need to weaken Russia's ability to wage war, he said, including by striking its oil production facilities and power plants. The United States did the same thing to Germany and Japan during World War II.

Mr Jones added that fears about a Russian escalation were overblown.

There has been no backlash against other NATO countries, such as the United Kingdom, whose weapons Ukraine uses to strike targets in Russia, he said. And Putin's threats of escalation since the start of the war have remained empty.

But considerable unease remains within the Biden administration over the possibility of nuclear escalation. A senior administration official said Washington had raised concerns with Mr. Zelensky's government about strikes against nuclear warning radar systems in Russia in recent weeks.

To carry out these attacks, the Ukrainians used locally produced drones and missiles. But U.S. officials have expressed concern that Moscow could misperceive Western intentions and told Ukraine they view maintaining early warning systems as essential to nuclear stability.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from California.

