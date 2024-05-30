US concerned about Ukrainian strikes on Russian nuclear radar stations





The United States fears that recent Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian nuclear warning systems could dangerously destabilize Moscow at a time when the Biden administration is considering whether to lift restrictions on Ukraine over nuclear weapons. use of US-supplied weapons in cross-border attacks.

The United States is concerned about recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian ballistic missile early warning sites, said a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Washington has expressed concerns to kyiv over two attempted attacks last week against radar stations that provide conventional air defense as well as warning of nuclear launches by the West. At least one strike in Armavir, in the Krasnodar region of southeastern Russia, appears to have caused damage.

These sites were not involved in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, the US official said. But these are sensitive locations because Russia could feel like its strategic deterrent capabilities are being targeted, which could harm its ability to maintain its nuclear deterrent against the United States.

A Ukrainian official familiar with the matter, however, said Russia had used the radar sites to monitor Ukrainian military activities, particularly kyiv's use of aerial weapons, such as drones and missiles. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter, confirmed that Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate, known by its initials as GUR, was responsible for the strikes.

Ukraine faces an ongoing threat to its existence from a Russian enemy force that has the world's largest nuclear arsenal and has recently gained ground, in part thanks to its sophisticated radar and jamming technology. of weapons, which has rendered certain systems supplied by the United States virtually useless. guided missiles and artillery shells. This capability also improved Moscow's ability to track long-range weapons and drones supplied by the British and the United States, which caused serious damage to the Russian Black Sea Fleet and military installations in Crimea, the southern peninsula illegally seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The Ukrainian official said the aim of the strikes was to diminish Russia's ability to track Ukrainian military activities in southern Ukraine. The drone that targeted the radar station near Orsk in Russia's Orenburg region along Kazakhstan's northern border traveled more than 1,800 miles, making it one of several attempted attacks deepest on Russian territory. The Ukrainian official declined to say whether the May 26 strike caused any damage.

U.S. officials have said they are sympathetic to Ukraine's plight. Administration officials are actively considering whether to lift restrictions on the use of U.S.-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia. But if Russia's early warning capabilities were blinded by the Ukrainian attacks, even in part, it could harm strategic stability between Washington and Moscow, the U.S. official said.

Russia may believe it has a reduced ability to detect early nuclear activity against it, which could then become a problem, the official said. It should be obvious to everyone that there is no intention [by the United States] to use nuclear weapons against Russia. But there are certainly concerns about how Russia might perceive that its deterrent capabilities are being targeted and its early warning systems are being attacked.

The perception problem is likely fueled by a mistaken belief that targeting Ukraine is led by Washington, said Dmitri Alperovitch, a security analyst and president of the Silverado think tank. But it means kyiv's attacks on Russia's nuclear deterrent infrastructure could potentially trigger a perilous escalation with the West. Ultimately, nuclear command and control sites and early warning sites should be prohibited.

Some analysts were perplexed about the targets: While Krasnodar is close enough to Ukraine to track missiles and drones, the radar station near Orsk is focused on the Middle East and China, they said.

When asked why they would target such a remote site, the Ukrainian official claimed that Russia had put all of its capabilities into a war against Ukraine.

After Ukraine's disappointing counteroffensive last year, Russia has regained the initiative on the battlefield in recent months, advancing in the eastern Donetsk region and recently launching a new attack in the northeastern region from Kharkiv, along the border. kyiv, meanwhile, is increasingly targeting sites in Russia's heartland, a capability many doubted would be possible without Western support and approval.

About three weeks ago, shortly after the Russian assault on Kharkiv began, Ukraine asked the United States to ease long-standing restrictions on the use of U.S.-supplied weapons to attack targets in Russia. Some senior officials favor such a move, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who urged President Biden to agree to lift restrictions. The White House is considering such a proposal, but no action has yet been taken, according to officials.

At a news conference Wednesday in Moldova, Blinken said the United States neither encouraged nor authorized strikes outside Ukraine, but that Ukraine, as I said before, must make your own decisions about how best to defend yourself effectively.

Blinken added that the United States has adapted and adapted to changing conditions on the battlefield and that, as Russia pursues new tactics of aggression and escalation, he is confident that it will continue to do it.

There are no restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied air defenses to shoot down Russian missiles or warplanes over Russian territory if they pose a threat to Ukraine , said the American official.

But U.S. officials have previously raised concerns with Ukrainian officials about kyiv's attacks on Russian soil, sometimes even coming during the planning phase. Before the first anniversary of the war, the GUR was planning attacks against Moscow, according to a classified report leaked by the United States National Security Agency, which was later confirmed by two senior Ukrainian military officials.

Days before the attack, U.S. officials had asked kyiv to cancel their plans, fearing it would provoke an aggressive response from the Kremlin; the Ukrainians complied, according to leaked U.S. documents and senior Ukrainian officials.

In a more recent example, Washington objected to Ukrainian drones targeting oil refineries in Russia, a request coming directly from Vice President Harris to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference in February , according to officials familiar with the matter. U.S. officials believed the strikes would raise global energy prices and lead to more aggressive Russian retaliation in Ukraine.

With growing concern over Russia's advance on the battlefield, Washington faces pressure from NATO and several key European allies to allow Ukraine to use full force and the range of weapons supplied by the United States.

If you can't attack Russian forces across the front line because they are across the border, then of course you significantly reduce the ability of Ukrainian forces to defend themselves, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the alliances. a senior politician said on Monday during a visit to Bulgaria.

Khurshudyan reported from Kyiv. Siobhn OGrady in Kyiv and Alex Horton in Washington contributed to this report.

