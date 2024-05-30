UK mother of boy who committed suicide demands access to his social media | internet safety





A woman whose 14-year-old son took his own life is demanding that parents be given the legal right to access his child's social media accounts to help her understand why he died.

Ellen Roome has gathered more than 100,000 signatures on a petition demanding that social media companies hand over data to parents after their children die.

Under current law, parents have no legal right to determine whether their children are being bullied or threatened, are viewing self-harm images or other harmful content, have expressed suicidal thoughts online, or have sought help for mental health issues.

Roome says this is completely wrong. Her son, Jools Sweeney, took his own life in 2022 but left no clues as to what led him to take his own life. He did not appear depressed, and appeared happy to his friends and family in the hours leading up to his death.

It's really terrible. If a child dies from an illness, a post mortem can be performed to find out what went wrong. It will never bring my son back, and I will never stop grieving. Perhaps to understand what has happened in the last few hours,” she said.

Because there was a video of him saying goodbye to his friend an hour and a half before he left my house. So what changed and what was happening in his mind? And social media might just give me the answer.

Her petition has gathered more than 100,000 signatures, so it is likely that there will be discussion in the National Assembly on the issue. However, this will only happen after the general election and is at the discretion of the new petition committee.

Roome is part of a group of 11 parents who have met with government and Ofcom representatives to give parents automatic rights to their deceased children's data.

The group includes the parents of Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly took her own life after seeing harmful content online, and Archie Battersbee, who died after taking part in a social media challenge.

Roome said: Well, maybe he was being stalked by some strange person, maybe it was physical issues, maybe it was depression, maybe it was a challenge, or maybe he just wasn't giving me any answers. I really need to try to find answers as a mom.

Coroners have been given new powers to seek help from Ofcom to access social media and online gaming data when investigating possible suicides in children under online safety laws that came into effect on April 1 this year.

But parents still do not have direct access to this data, and the ruling only applies to children believed to have taken their own lives, not those killed, for example, by someone they chatted with online.

Roome added: Especially in my case, that person is no longer here. So what privacy rules do we protect him from? It's like protecting a social media giant. I feel that is completely wrong.

