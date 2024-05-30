An affordable Jeep EV is coming to the US “very soon”





Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, pictured next to a Jeep Avenger at the Paris Motor Show on October 17, 2022.

Nathan Lainé | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stellantis plans to bring a $25,000 all-electric Jeep vehicle to the United States “very soon” to better appeal to mainstream consumers amid slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles, it said Wednesday. CEO Carlos Tavares.

Tavares divulged few details about the upcoming vehicle, saying it would be priced around $25,000 in the United States to mimic the price Stellantis offered for the Citroën e-C3 SUV, a low-cost model starting at $23,300. euros, or around $25,200 in Europe.

“In the same way that we brought the Citroën e-C3 to 20,000 euros, very soon you will have a Jeep for 25,000 dollars,” he told an investor conference in Bernstein on Wednesday. “We use the same expertise because we are a global company and that is completely seamless in the engineering world of Stellantis.”

Stellantis currently offers a fully electric version of its Avenger SUV in Europe, starting at around 35,000 euros, or about $37,800, according to its website. The vehicle is not sold in the United States, where the automaker has focused on plug-in hybrid electric Jeep vehicles.

Offering a new electric vehicle for around $25,000 has long been a goal for automakers such as Stellantis, Tesla and others. The importance of such a vehicle has become more apparent as Chinese automakers such as BYD and Niog increase sales of cheaper electric vehicles outside China.

“If you ask me what an affordable BEV is, I would say 20,000 euros in Europe and 25,000 dollars in the United States,” Tavares said. “So our job is to bring safe, clean, affordable BEV to the United States, for $25,000. We will do it.”

Electric Jeep Wagoneer S.

Jeep

Jeep's first fully electric vehicle for the United States is expected to be the Wagoneer S large SUV, expected later this year. The company is expected to officially unveil the vehicle on Thursday in New York. An all-terrain vehicle inspired by the Jeep Wrangler called Recon is also expected this year.

Tavares said Wednesday the company hopes to achieve cost parity between its all-electric and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles within the “next three years or less” to better compete with the growing “Chinese invasion” of affordable electric vehicles.

“It’s a very difficult time, very chaotic, very Darwinian,” Tavares said of Chinese competitors, the transition to electric vehicles and potential consolidation in the auto industry. “We are in the storm, and this storm is going to last for a few years.”

Tavares' comments come amid growing geopolitical tensions around Chinese-made electric vehicles in the United States, Europe and other regions. Many in and around the auto industry fear that cheaper vehicles made in China will flood the markets, undercutting domestically produced electric vehicles.

Jeep Recon electric SUV.

Jeep

Tavares also said tariffs like those the U.S. is applying to Chinese electric vehicles could delay their expansion in the U.S., but won't stop it completely.

“Yes, time helps, but you can't stop the competition,” Tavares said. “Putting yourself behind a protectionist bubble won't help you compete. If your strategy is to shrink and stay inside the bubble, it will buy you time, but it will certainly hurt your future.”

The Biden administration's 100% tariff announced earlier this month, up from a current import tax of around 25%, covers electric vehicles imported from China, but could still leave room for Chinese models, often cheap, undercut domestic prices and leave loopholes for imports made by Chinese automakers in other countries, such as neighboring Mexico. It also does nothing to address the problem of current or future gasoline-powered vehicles being imported from the communist country to the United States.

