Sweden and Austria allow the United States to each purchase a dozen UH-60M Black Hawks





WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department announced today that it has authorized the potential sale of two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Sweden and Austria.

The proposed packages each concern 12 helicopters manufactured by Sikorsky. The price of the Swedish package is estimated at $900 million, while Austria's is estimated at $1.05 billion, according to an announcement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA ).

Listings posted on the DSCA website are not final sales. Congress can still step in and oppose the sale, although that's unlikely here. Most importantly, final quantities and dollar totals may vary during negotiations.

The price difference between the two packages is likely due to Austria's demand for a number of additional parts and pieces for its systems. For example, Austria is seeking 30 H-764U integrated global positioning systems with inertial navigation (EGI) with selective availability anti-spoofing modules unique to the country, which the Swedish package does not include. Austria is also seeking an all-important personal kit and USB charger, perhaps an indication that these could be used to transport VIPs around the country.

Austria, a non-NATO member, currently operates what is called the S-70A Black Hawk, which a government website says is specially tailored to the needs of the Austrian Federal Armed Forces. There are nine currently in service, with three more on order ahead of today's announcement.

Sweden, NATO's newest member, currently operates 15 UH-60Ms, with the most recent delivered in 2012. In November 2022, Stockholm canceled its ongoing purchase of the NH90 maritime helicopter produced by NHIndustries; it is unclear whether there are plans to use these new UH-60s to fill the void left by this failed effort.

A Sikorsky spokesperson said the company was “ready to support Austria, Sweden and the United States in a government-to-government purchase of 24 UH-60M helicopters, adding 12 aircraft to the fleets of the two countries. The multi-mission Black Hawk will continue to support critical operations in the region, including border security, troop transport, humanitarian and disaster relief, and search and rescue efforts, as well as strengthening a more great military interoperability.

Updated 5/29/24 at 8 p.m. ET with comment from Sikorsky.

