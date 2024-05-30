Israel-Hamas War: US-built pier in Gaza collapses. What happens next?





WASHINGTON (AP) A series of security, logistical and weather problems have derailed a plan to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza via a pier built by the U.S. military.

Dismantled by high winds and rough seas just over a week after it was commissioned, the project faces criticism that it failed to live up to its original billing or its $320 price tag. millions of dollars.

U.S. officials say, however, that the steel causeway connected to the Gaza beach and the floating pier are being repaired and reassembled at a port in southern Israel, then will be reinstalled and operating again next week.

While early Pentagon estimates suggested the pier could deliver up to 150 truckloads of aid per day when fully operational, this has not yet been realized. Bad weather hampered the delivery of aid to Gaza from the dock, while the Israeli offensive in the southern town of Rafah made it difficult, if not impossible at times, to get aid into the region by road. earthly.

Humanitarian groups have had mixed reactions, both welcoming any aid to starving Palestinians besieged by Israel's nearly eight-month-old war between Israel and Hamas and decrying the pier as a diversion that has distanced Israel from pressure to open more border crossings, which is much more productive.

It's a sideshow, said Bob Kitchen, a senior official with the International Rescue Committee.

The Biden administration has said from the start that the pier was not meant to be a total solution and that any help would be helpful.

No one initially said it would be a panacea for all the humanitarian aid problems that still exist in Gaza, national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. I think sometimes the US military is expected to be so good that everything it touches will turn to gold in an instant.

We knew when we arrived that it was going to be difficult, he added. And that turned out to be a difficult task.

Before the war, Gaza received an average of around 500 trucks of aid each day. The U.S. Agency for International Development says it needs a steady flow of 600 trucks a day to ease the struggle for food and bring people back from the brink of starvation.

These images released by Maxar Technologies show the newly completed pier in the Gaza Strip on May 18, 2024, top, and the remaining section of the temporary pier on May 29, 2024. A series of security, logistical and weather problems have put messed up the plan. to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza via a pier built by the US military. Broken by high winds and rough seas just over a week after it was commissioned, critics complain the project has failed to live up to its original billing or its $320 million price tag . (2024 Maxar Technologies satellite images via AP)

The aid delivered via the pier was enough to feed thousands of people for a month, but U.N. data shows it did little to reduce the overall needs of Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

Here's a look at the pier's timeline, the issues it's faced, and what might come next:

MARCH: ANNOUNCEMENT AND PREPARATION

MARCH 7: President Joe Biden announces plans for the U.S. military to build a pier during his State of the Union address.

Tonight, I am directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary Mediterranean dock on the coast of Gaza capable of receiving large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters, he said.

But from the outset, he stressed that the jetty would increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, but that Israel must do its part and let more aid in.

MARCH 8: Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, tells reporters it will take up to 60 days to deploy forces and build the project.

MARCH 12: Four U.S. Army boats loaded with tons of equipment and steel pier segments leave Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia and head to the Atlantic Ocean on what is expected to be a voyage of a month to Gaza.

The brigades' commander, Col. Sam Miller, warns that transit and construction will be highly dependent on the weather and high seas they encounter.

LATE MARCH: U.S. Army ships encounter high seas and bad weather as they cross the Atlantic, slowing their pace.

APRIL: CONSTRUCTION AND HOPE

APRIL 1: Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen are killed in an Israeli airstrike while traveling in clearly marked vehicles on an Israeli-authorized delivery mission.

The strike fuels ongoing concerns about the safety of aid workers and prompts aid agencies to suspend the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

APRIL 19: US officials confirm that the UN World Food Program has agreed to help deliver aid to Gaza by sea route once construction is complete.

APRIL 25: Major construction of port facilities on the coast near Gaza City begins to take shape. The onshore site is where aid from the causeway will be delivered and handed over to humanitarian agencies.

APRIL 30: Satellite photos show the U.S. Navy ship USNS Roy P. Benavidez and Army ships working on assembling the pier and causeway about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the port at earth.

MAY: THE PIER OPENS THEN CLOSES

MAY 9: The US ship Sagamore is the first aid vessel to leave Cyprus and head to Gaza and ultimately to the dock. An elaborate security and inspection post has been built in Cyprus to monitor aid coming from several countries.

MAY 16: Well past the planned 60-day deadline, construction and assembly of the jetty off the Gaza coast and the causeway connected to the shore is completed after more than a week of weather and other conditions delays.

MAY 17: The first trucks carrying aid for the Gaza Strip drive down the newly constructed dock and arrive at the secure area on land, where they will be unloaded and the cargo distributed to humanitarian agencies for delivery by truck to Gaza.

May 18: Crowds of desperate Palestinians swarm a convoy of humanitarian trucks coming from the dock, snatching cargo from 11 of the 16 vehicles before they reach a UN warehouse for distribution.

May 19-20: The first food from the dock, a limited number of high-nutrition biscuits, reaches people in need in central Gaza, according to the World Food Program.

Aid organizations are suspending deliveries from the dock for two days while the United States works with Israel to open alternative land routes from the dock and improve security.

MAY 24: So far, just over 1,000 tons of aid have been delivered to Gaza via the US-built jetty, and USAID later claims all of it has been distributed to Gaza.

MAY 25: Strong winds and rough seas damage the pier and cause four US military ships operating there to run aground, injuring three service members, including one who is in critical condition.

Two ships ran aground in Gaza near the base of the pier and two ran aground near Ashkelon in Israel.

MAY 28: Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says large portions of the causeway are being removed from the beach and transferred to an Israeli port for repairs. The basis of the causeway remains on the Gaza coast.

It also says aid to Cyprus is being loaded onto ships and will be ready to unload at the dock once it is back in place.

MAY 29: Two of the army ships stranded due to bad weather are now back at sea and the other two near the dock are being freed, with the help of the Israeli Navy.

AND AFTER?

In the coming days, sections of the causeway will be reconstructed and, by the middle of next week, they will be returned to the Gaza coast, where the causeway will once again be attached to the beach, the Pentagon said.

When we're able to re-anchor the pier, you'll be able to see that aid coming in pretty steadily, Singh said Tuesday. We will continue to operate this temporary pier for as long as possible.

___

AP Writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/gaza-israel-humanitarian-aid-us-pier-77d0cf1c1bd420042dc4cb6f4ad76ccb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos