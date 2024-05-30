The next UK government must build better trading links with the EU, a lobby group says.





One of the UK's biggest business lobby groups has warned that the next UK government will have to negotiate improved trade relations with the EU as Brexit will result in higher costs for businesses.

The British Chamber of Commerce said strict immigration rules, rising costs and the complexity of exports were limiting domestic investment and growth.

BCC Secretary-General Shevaun Haviland said it was urgent for us to have better trade relations with our closest neighbours.

As new EU regulations continue to be added, life is becoming more difficult for exporters and suppliers, she told the FT. We thought that after a year we would figure out what the problems were and make things easier for people, but in reality the changes continued.

The concerns are part of growing criticism of the impact of Brexit on businesses ahead of the UK general election on 4 July. Both Labor and the ruling Conservative Party have avoided focusing on Brexit, which is still seen as divisive among voters.

Labor's Sir Keir Starmer, who enjoys a significant lead in opinion polls, plans to pursue closer trade and defense ties with the EU if he becomes prime minister.

Starmer wants to deepen Britain's relationship with the bloc but will rule out rejoining the single market or allowing freedom of movement between Britain and the EU, a senior Labor figure told the FT last month.

The majority of companies exporting to the EU told the BCC that selling within the bloc would become more difficult during 2023 and that new border checks on plant and animal products would impose punitive new costs, especially on small businesses.

Haviland said relaxing immigration rules is one of the changes that will most help businesses. Working with the EU to ensure it is easier for people to move to work will absolutely benefit our businesses.

The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016 and officially left in 2021 when the less comprehensive EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement came into effect.

The BCC's comments reflect growing concerns among business tycoons who may be more free to voice their criticism.

Sir Mike Rake, former chairman of BT Group, KPMG and easyJet, said Brexit was the greatest act of economic and reputational self-harm in modern history and that the ideologically driven Withdrawal Treaty continues to be increasingly damaging and unnecessarily damaging to our economy. . Frictional trade and regulatory costs.

The next parliament must face reality and move closer to the EU from an economic and political perspective, including by reviewing the customs union and single market membership, he told the FT City Network, a forum of senior executives and policymakers, last week. This will be the most important step in growing trade and restoring the country's reputation, influence and investment potential, he said.

Andreas Utermann, former chairman of Allianz Global Investors, agreed that Brexit was still taking its toll on businesses. Chancellor Rishi Sunak's government has reduced friction with Europe since the administrations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss… but he said it remains outside the EU.

Haviland emphasized that the BCC is not calling on the UK to rejoin the EU, which accounts for more than 40% of UK exports. We are not proposing to go back there, we will now move forward, she said.

