In a classic US Women's Open venue, 1 hole stands out





By: Jack Hirsh May 29, 2024

The 12th hole at Lancaster CC will prove difficult this week.

Jack Hirsh/GOLF

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania. In Gee Chun has a sentimental connection to the Lancaster Country Club and its 12th hole.

Chun won the first US Women's Open played here nine years ago and has since maintained a connection to William Flynn's 1920 design by establishing a foundation to help club employees and their dependents go to the university.

When she triumphed in 2015, she also has fond memories of her time on the elevated 12th tee.

“That hole was the first time I heard 'Let's go, Dumbo' from fans because I didn't expect no one to know my nickname Dumbo,” Chun said Wednesday. “So I was so surprised that the fans already knew my nickname.”

Sentimental value aside, the hole will likely be memorable for many in the field this week at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. But that's because of the difficulty of the game.

The 181-yard par-3 plays from an elevated tee box approximately 50 feet to the course's shallowest green, less than 20 yards deep, guarded by water near the green. This green plays shallower than it actually is, thanks to the severe back-to-front terrain, a classic feature of Flynn courses.

Calamity struck there often in 2015 as there were 31 double bogeys on No. 12 for the week, more than on any other hole.

But what makes the hole truly unique is the downhill approach shot. Lancaster Country Club's 27 holes are built on 427 acres of rolling farmland in central Pennsylvania. While many tee shots on the championship course are played on fairways well below the tee boxes, there is an imbalance in approach shots played uphill, 11 in all.

The frequent uphill and often blind or semi-blind approaches at Lancaster are a potential showcase of the course's teeth, and one of the reasons Chun says players and caddies call it a “true major golf course.” .

A view of the 12th green. Jack Hirsh/GOLF

At No. 12, even with the relief after four consecutive climbs, it doesn't get any easier. The drop is so great that players will have difficulty judging the actual distance, or even where their balls might land once in the air.

This change in elevation also masks how severe the back-to-front slope of the green is. This is what scares world number 1 Nelly Korda.

“From the tee, you can't see how steep that green is, but once you get to that green, you're like, oh, my God, you're coming with a 6-iron,” Korda said. Tuesday. “If you're long, in a sense, you're kind of screwed. If you're short, you're screwed too.

The drop also poses problems in gauging wind, according to world number 6 Rose Zhang.

“Especially if the wind picks up in the afternoon. Just make sure you land it on the green. You don’t really know how much it’s going to free up,” she said.

Any shot that finds the stream crossing in front of the green will not only be penalized by the drop. The fairway cut in front of the green slopes toward the green, making it that much more difficult to hit a shot.

Just watching players practice Tuesday and Wednesday before the tournament, shots may even land on the putting surface, but fall back into the creek because of the slope.

The slope is not unique to number 12, there are plenty of small slopes and undulations throughout the LCC greens which will emphasize ball striking.

“Making sure you hit the greens here this week, because they are so small and so undulating, will be key,” Korda said.

Jack Hirsh Golf.com Editor

Jack Hirsh is an associate editor at GOLF. A native of Pennsylvania, Jack is a 2020 graduate of Penn State University, where he earned degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. He was captain of his high school's golf team and recently returned to the program as head coach. Jack still *tries* to stay competitive among local amateurs. Before joining GOLF, Jack worked for two years at a television station in Bend, Oregon, primarily as a multimedia journalist/reporter, but also as a producer, anchor, and even weatherman. He can be contacted at [email protected].

