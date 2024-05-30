First quarter GDP gain revised downwards in the United States





Economic growth slowed more sharply at the start of the year than initially expected as consumers cut spending amid rising prices and high interest rates.

U.S. gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department said Thursday. This figure is down from the 3.4% growth rate recorded in the final quarter of 2023 and the 1.6% growth rate announced last month in the government's preliminary estimate for the first quarter.

The data released Thursday reflects more comprehensive data than the initial estimate, released only a month after the end of the quarter. The government will publish another revision next month.

The preliminary data fell short of forecasters' expectations, but economists at the time were largely unconcerned, arguing that the overall GDP figure was distorted by large swings in business inventories and international trade, components that often vary greatly from one quarter to the next. Underlying demand measures were significantly stronger.

The revised data might be harder to ignore. Consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 2%, up from 3.3% in the fourth quarter, and 2.5% in preliminary data from last quarter and measures of underlying demand were also revised to the drop. An alternative measure of economic growth, based on income rather than spending, fell to 1.5% in the first quarter, from 3.6% at the end of 2023.

Still, the new data doesn't do much to change the bigger picture: The economy has slowed but remains fundamentally healthy, supported by consumer spending that remains resilient even after the latest revisions. This spending is supported by rising incomes and a strong labor market, characterized by low unemployment and rising wages. There is still no sign that the recession that forecasters spent much of the last year warning about is imminent.

Business investment, a sign of confidence in the economy, was actually revised slightly upward in the latest data. Revenue growth was also revised upwards.

However, inflation remains stubborn. Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 3.3% in the first three months of the year, a little slower than in preliminary data but still well above the long-term target of the Federal Reserve by 2%.

In response, policymakers raised interest rates to their highest level in decades and said they would keep them there until inflation calmed further. The slightly slower growth reflected in Thursday's data is unlikely to change that approach.

The Fed will get a more up-to-date look at the economy on Friday, when the government releases data on inflation, income and spending in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/business/economy/us-economic-growth-first-quarter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos