Pressure Biden to let Ukraine hit Russia with US weapons





BBC's Jeremy Bowen explains why this is a critical point in the war

Pressure is growing on US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory.

A number of US allies indicated this week that they were open to the possibility, after months of concern about an escalation.

Russian Vladimir Putin has warned of “serious consequences”, particularly for what he calls the “small countries” of Europe.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington's position on the issue would “adapt and adjust” based on changing battlefield conditions. He is currently in Prague, the Czech capital, for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday evening that while U.S. support for kyiv has evolved, “at this time there is no change in our policy either.” .

Ukraine is struggling to counter a Russian offensive in the east of the country, while the city of Kharkiv has been suffering deadly attacks for weeks, often launched by Russia from military outposts near the Ukrainian border.

Blinkens' statement, during a trip to Europe, followed more direct comments made earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said Ukraine should be allowed to use weapons supplied by the West against military sites on Russian territory – but strictly not on civilian targets. .

Getty Images

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) are among the weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine.

Mr. Macron has argued for more direct intervention in Ukraine's war for some time, but other Western leaders also appear to be softening to the idea.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remained cautious in public, but a spokesman in Berlin said “defensive action is not limited to one's own territory, but also includes the territory of the aggressor.”

Last week, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told The Economist newspaper that the West should allow Ukraine to defend itself by striking military bases in Russia. Ukraine has the right to defend itself. And that includes strikes on targets on Russian territory, he added.

British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said earlier this month that it was up to Ukraine to decide how to use British weapons, while this week Poland's deputy defense minister said that the Ukrainians could use Polish weapons as they saw fit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said it was “unfair” for Western countries to impose limits on the use of their weapons, while acknowledging that Ukraine could not risk the support of its partners.

Russia has reacted angrily to the prospect of Western weapons being used against targets on Russian territory.

“In Europe, especially in small countries, they should be aware of what they are playing with,” Vladimir Putin said, emphasizing that many European countries have a “small territory” and a “dense population.”

The Russian leader added that responsibility for any strikes inside his country's territory would lie with Western arms suppliers, even if Ukrainian forces carried out those strikes.

Some NATO countries remain nervous about this prospect. On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she did not consider it necessary to strike Russian military bases and urged the West to provide more air defenses to Ukraine.

However, it appears that Ukraine has already used some Western-supplied weapons to attack Russian territory, although it did so without fanfare.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze told Ukrainian media that some countries have already supplied weapons to Ukraine unconditionally, but not everything has been said out loud.

Other countries have been more willing to allow Ukraine to use its weapons in Russia.

The United States has already supplied Ukraine with thousands of defensive weapons, tanks and air defense systems.

Since April, it has also sent Ukraine the longest version of the ATACMS missiles, which can travel up to 300 km.

Until now, Ukraine has used drones to attack targets increasingly distant from Russian territory.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ukrainian drones managed to hit an early warning radar near the town of Orsk, about 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c844g9eyzz7o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos