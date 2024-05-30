UK reforms will impose immigration tax on companies





There would be exemptions for businesses employing five or fewer people and the health and social care sectors, the party said.

Reform claimed the changes could raise more than £20 billion over the next five years to help young people get high-skilled jobs through apprenticeships and training.

Mr Tice claimed: “British wages are falling due to mass immigration from overseas.”

He described immigration levels as “simply unfair, and particularly unfair to young people in the UK – young people leaving school and university.”

Current research shows that immigration has a small and negative effect on the wages of low-skilled workers. This outweighed other factors such as the impact of the financial crisis and minimum wage increases.

Reform founder Nigel Farage said it was a “bold and innovative policy”.

“My answer was very cynical,” he said when asked about his comments in an interview about a possible deal with the Tories.

He added: “There is no deal whatsoever with the Conservatives.”

At a press conference to announce the new policy, Mr Thais also called for a police crackdown on “cash only” barbershops, which he said were often just “money laundering fronts for laundering drug money”.

In response to questions from LBC, Mr Tice said: “Someone has to talk about it, someone has to have the courage to tell the authorities they are either incompetent or don’t know about it.”

“We have to do something about it.”

So far in the general election campaign, three political parties have been fighting to rule out tax increases on workers.

Labor, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats have all said they will not increase value added tax (VAT) even if they win the general election.

Labor and the Conservatives have now ruled out raising income tax rates and national insurance.

Before the election, the Conservative government increased the minimum salary for UK visa applicants and restricted carers from bringing dependents.

Labor has announced it will review Skilled Worker visa salary criteria and reinstate resident labor market testing to determine whether employers have attempted to recruit within the UK.

