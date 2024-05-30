The U.S. economy grew at a slower pace than initially thought in the first quarter





The U.S. economy grew more slowly than initially thought during the first quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.3% during the period, down from an initial reading of April by 1.6% and in line with economists' estimates.

The update of first-quarter growth indicators “mainly reflects a downward revision in consumer spending,” according to the BEA. Personal consumption in the first quarter rose 2%, down from a previous reading of 2.5%.

This figure is significantly lower than fourth-quarter GDP, which was revised upwards to 3.4%.

The weaker overall growth statistic looks discouraging, but it belies strong underlying momentum as the economy's main private domestic sales to domestic buyers showed a healthy 2.5% annualized expansion, Oren wrote Nationwide Financial Markets Economist Klachkin on this morning's release of first quarter GDP revision data.

The slowdown in overall GDP comes at a time when markets are sensitive to any numbers indicating the economy may be too buoyant for the Federal Reserve's liking as inflation has proven more stubborn than expected. There are fears that unbridled growth could spur higher prices.

Read more: How does the labor market affect inflation?

Many forecasters do not view the slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter as the start of a broader trend. Before Thursday's release, Goldman Sachs expected annualized growth of 3.2% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecaster currently projects 3.5% annualized growth in the second quarter.

Monthly data beyond March generally indicate continued, albeit slightly slowing, economic expansion,” Klachkin wrote. “We expect continued GDP gains this year and healthy progress in 2024 overall.

General view of a United States flag on the field during the national anthem at the Alamo Bowl. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

