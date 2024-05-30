Carrie Hope Fletcher will lead the Calamity Jane UK and Ireland tour.





Sweep along the open road… and all the way to the West End

Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane, courtesy of the production.

EXCLUSIVE: WhatsOnStage Award winner Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers the Musical) will lead Calamity Jane's new UK and Ireland tour ahead of its West End run.

The Watermill Theater production (which earned an overall five stars from WhatsOnStage in 2014) will return in January 2025, reuniting the former creative team of director Nikolai Foster ( An Officer and a Gentleman ) and co-director/choreographer Nick Winston. (Shrek the Musical), orchestral arranger and music director Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple), and set and costume designer Matthew Wright.

Additional creative team members include lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Ben Harrison and casting director Debbie O'Brien.

Fletcher, who will assume the title, said: Calamity Jane is one of those roles that doesn't appear too often. She packs action, romance, and comedy all into one character, and she can't wait to take on the challenge of filling her role!

Producer Jamie Wilson added: We are delighted to be collaborating again with this new version of Calamity Jane, which first opened at the Watermill Theater in 2014, bringing this wonderful production back to theaters across the country after 10 years. We've been waiting for the right moment and artist to step into Calamity's shoes and bring this fun, entertaining musical back to the country, and we're thrilled that Carrie Hope Fletcher will lead the company as the iconic Calamity Jane. Carrie is one of Britain’s most talented artists and her wide fan base will bring this beloved musical to audiences across the country.”

Based on the beloved Warner Bros film starring Doris Day, Calamity Jane was adapted for the stage by Charles K Freeman from a screenplay by James OHanlon. The score includes music by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Paul Francis Webster (with orchestral and vocal arrangements by Philip J Lang), and includes “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away)”, “The Black Hills of Dakota”, and “Just “Blew in from the Windy City,” and the Oscar-winning “Secret Love.”

The full casting for the new production will be announced soon.

Tickets for some venues are sold here.

Calamity Jane opens at Aylesbury's Waterside Theater on 14 January 2025 before traveling to Manchester Opera House (from 21 January), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (from 28 January), Sunderland Empire (from 4 February) and New Victoria. I am planning to visit Woking (from February 25th). ), Leeds Grand Theater (from 4 March), Wales Millennium Center (from 11 March), Birmingham Stadium (from 18 March), Nottingham Theater Royal (from 25 March), Brighton Theater Royal (4 From 1 March), Norwich Theater Royal (from 1 March), Theater Royal, Edinburgh (from 8 April), Edinburgh Festival Theater (from 15 April), Liverpool Empire (from 22 April), York Grand Theater (from 22 April) from 29 May), New Wimbledon Theater (from 13 May), Canterbury Marlowe (from 27 May), Southampton Mayflower (from 3 June), Sheffield Lyceum (from 10 June), Stoke Regent Theater (from 17 June), Blackpool Opera House (from 24 June), Glasgow Kings (from 1 July), Curve Leicester (from 8 July), Plymouth Theater Royal (from 15 July) ), Milton Keynes Theater (from 29 July), Truro Hall For Cornwall (from 5 August), Dublin Bord Gais (from 19 August), Llandudno Venue Cymru (from 26 August), Bradford Alhambra (from 26 August) ), Wolverhampton Grand (from September 9) and Bromley Churchill Theater (from September 16).

