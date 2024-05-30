Exodus of American law firms from Shanghai accelerates





Unlock Editors Digest for free

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

More U.S. law firms are closing their Shanghai offices as a lack of financial activity and depressed business morale force them to reevaluate their presence in mainland China.

In recent months, US firms Sidley Austin, Perkins Coie, Latham & Watkins and Orrick have all closed or announced they would close their Shanghai offices, adding to the departure of Weil and Akin Gump from Beijing.

International businesses and professional services firms have struggled to adapt to China's changing business environment following the Covid-19 pandemic and have been affected by deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing.

In Shanghai, home of China's largest stock market and the country's financial hub during a period of growing cross-border activity in the 2010s, the impact has been particularly acute for the legal sector.

The biggest factor is the drying up of M&A activity and capital markets, followed by a decline in other corporate transactions, said a mainland lawyer who asked not to be named. Many companies first cut staff in Shanghai because that's where corporate work first dried up.

Data from Dealogic shows that overall M&A activity in China, including inbound and outbound deals, is at its lowest pace since 2012, at $72 billion so far this year, while Domestic stock market activity is lower than in any year since 2009.

Sidley Austin, which will maintain offices in Beijing and Hong Kong, said it will not renew its lease in Shanghai in September amid our review of offices and requests from lawyers seeking to relocate or retire.

Orrick said its decision reflects a rebalancing of our Asia Pacific platform, including the launch of our Singapore presence in 2021, to align with customer demand. Perkins Coie said it remains committed as a firm to our practice and clients in China.

Latham & Watkins, which still has an office in Beijing, declined to comment.

Han Shen Lin, a finance professor at New York University's Shanghai campus, said U.S. law firms are finding it increasingly difficult to cover Chinese costs in the current operating environment.

He added that state-owned company clients present due diligence or security issues, and possibly payment delays, while foreign multinationals don't do as many domestic deals.

If an American law firm in Shanghai targets local Chinese companies expanding overseas, they may get only a small commission percentage compared to their American colleagues who ultimately manage the business. commitment, he said.

Recommended

A position paper published last week by the British Chambers of Commerce in China noted a 16% decline in the number of foreign law firms with representative offices between 2017 and 2022, citing figures from China's Ministry of Justice . Seventy percent of professional services firms said last year was even more difficult than 2022.

Last year and this year there is simply a lot less business activity, said Julian Fisher, president of the British Chambers of Commerce in China. He added that there was now a slight increase in the number of Chinese companies setting up operations overseas.

Other financial groups have closed their Shanghai offices in recent years, including Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management last year and British wealth manager St Jamess Place in 2023.

Many other large companies remained present despite the slowdown. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's chief executive, said last week that some areas of the investment banking business had collapsed in recent years, but he remained optimistic about other areas of potential growth, including management of assets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8a94e7a8-7a6a-4318-876d-9dab0076576c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos