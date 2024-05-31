NeverBiden: what is the campaign against the American approach to Israel about? | US Election News 2024





As the 2016 U.S. presidential election approached, a group of mainstream Republicans worried about the rise of Donald Trump launched what became known as the Never Trump movement.

Essentially, they were making it clear that they were so fundamentally opposed to what real estate baron turned TV personality Trump stood for, that they would never vote for him.

Now, a new Never Biden movement is beginning to erupt in the United States as the country heads toward the 2024 election, shaped in large part by President Joe Biden's response to Israel's war on Gaza.

On social media, this took the form of a hashtag #NeverBiden. But as some donors signal displeasure with Biden's approach to the war on Gaza, this campaign could have concrete implications for the outgoing president's re-election bid, at a time when he is already lagging behind. Former President Trump in key states.

So, what’s behind the Never Biden movement? Are there any parallels with the Never Trump campaign? And what's next?

What is behind the Never Biden movement?

The #NeverBiden movement first emerged around 2020 among the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, many of whom were Bernie Sanders supporters who opposed Joe Biden's candidacy as he became the presumptive nominee.

But as Biden won the nomination and Sanders endorsed him, that campaign largely faded.

Then came Israel's war on Gaza and Biden's response to that war, which drew criticism from supporters of Israel and Palestine.

The revival of the hashtag #NeverBiden was initially driven by Biden's threat to withhold military aid to Israel in the event of an invasion of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city where 1.5 million Palestinians have sheltered for fleeing the war after being forced to leave other parts of the Gaza Strip. Israel's incessant bombings and ground attacks.

However, last week the Biden administration approved $1 billion in military aid to Israel, and the United Nations reports that about 800,000 people have fled Rafah since Israel launched a military operation in the region on May 6. This does not include the $26 billion in military aid. aid to Israel that was approved by Congress late last month.

And this continued support for Israel has, in turn, drawn criticism from some influential donors who traditionally support Biden's Democratic Party.

Donors and inflation are also reasons to never deal

In a reprise of the Never Trump slogan from 2016, Biden is now also getting the “never” treatment, but for a host of different reasons.

The state of the elections in 2 graphs: In 2020, there were more #nevertrump voters. In 2024, there will be more #never voters. https://t.co/P7fq29MwU7 pic.twitter.com/9tIUgGWKhy

Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) May 19, 2024

Top Democratic donor and media mogul Haim Saban sent an email to White House aides in early May criticizing the Biden administration for cutting off some arms shipments to Israel, while saying: Let's not forget that there are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters who care about it. about Hamas.

Democratic mega-donor Haim Saban wrote an email to Biden aides Steve Ricchetti and Anita Dunn about Biden's decision to suspend an arms shipment to Israel: “Let's not forget that there is has more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters who care about Hamas. ” pic.twitter.com/HdeI9iOL3W

Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 9, 2024

However, on the other political side, George Krupp, a major fundraiser for the Democratic Party, told the Financial Times last week: I absolutely think Biden needs to suspend arms shipments for both humanitarian and humanitarian reasons. and policies.

And it's not just about donors and the effects on Biden's re-election campaign coffers.

In a recent New York Times/Siena poll, Trump was shown to be leading in five key states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, while Biden appeared to be losing support among young and non-white voters.

The White House's decision last month to cancel $7.4 billion in student debt has not reversed declining support for Biden among young people on college campuses protesting Israel's war on Gaza.

According to recent polls, support for the Israeli military attack fell from 50 percent in a November Gallup poll to 36 percent in late March.

Beyond the war on Gaza, Biden is also under pressure from voters because of his economic performance. In a recent Gallup poll on personal and household finances, 41% of respondents cited inflation as their number one financial problem. That's a slight increase from 35% a year ago and 32% in 2022, when the Biden administration signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a centerpiece of the president's legislative achievements . In 2005, only 10 percent of respondents cited inflation as their main concern.

What is behind the Never Trump movement?

In the lead-up to the 2016 United States presidential election, which Trump ultimately narrowly won over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, many conservative Republicans believed that Trump was unfit for the presidency due to his unpredictable temperament, of his lack of political experience and what some saw. as his departure from established conservative values.

I think that Trump never really crystallized for a minority of Republicans, in the sense that even if they are Republicans and always will be Republicans, have no doubt, they will never vote for Trump as a person because “They thought his character is just not fit to be president of the United States,” Louis Perron, political strategist and author of Beat the Incumbent: Proven Strategies and Tactics to Win Elections, told Al Jazeera.

The Never Trump or Against Trump movement gained significant momentum when National Review, a conservative political magazine, introduced its Against Trump campaign in January 2016, with 22 essays written by mainstream conservatives explaining their opposition to Trump.

Our #AgainstTrump symposium will be live on the website at 10 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/A47BD0aJn1

National Review (@NRO) January 22, 2016

Then, in March 2016, the Republican Party's national security leaders released an open letter, with more than 100 signatories, opposing the prospect of a Trump presidency.

As the Republican frontrunner, Trump had defended Vladimir Putin's Russian leadership while making disparaging remarks about President Barack Obama's diplomatic efforts with Russia.

Trump said of Putin: “He is a strong leader. What am I going to say, he's a weak leader? He makes mincemeat with our president.

Republicans were also outraged by his disparaging comments about former U.S. Senator John McCain, who died in August 2018. Trump said in 2015 at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa: This He's not a war hero. Was he a war hero because he was captured? I like people who haven't been captured.

McCain, a former Navy pilot, spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. He spent two of those years in solitary confinement in Hanoi's notorious Hilton Prison.

In a scathing speech in March 2016, Mitt Romney, a staunch Republican Party conservative and former U.S. senator, said: If we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a secure and prosperous future will be greatly diminished.

Could the Never Biden campaign harm the president?

It's too early to tell whether the movement will actually grow and affect Biden's chances in 2024, Perron said.

Trump won despite the Never Trump campaign in 2016, and the Never Biden movement in 2020 did not stop the former vice president from winning his party's nomination and ultimately the presidency.

And while there is plenty of evidence of general concern about Biden's policies, from the war in Gaza to the economy, it is unclear whether there is an organized effort as opposed to individual attempts within the traditional Democratic establishment to crystallize this sentiment into a campaign against the American president. president.

Generally speaking, Perron said, the success of a political campaign depends on what he calls the four M's:

Message: A good story that tells you who you are or who your opponent is. Media: To tell people who you are authentically. Money: To finance this political campaign. Make no mistake: from a poorly timed campaign start or a faulty strategy to poor research for the campaign.

But according to Perron, the Achilles heel of any political campaign is often not the slogan but those behind it.

I think the key here is authenticity. Now you can have a good slogan, but the messenger is important and must be authentic when using the slogan, he said.

One example is the Black Lives Matter campaign, which spread globally after a police officer killed George Floyd in May 2020, leading to protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Black Lives Matter perfectly encapsulates the movement's message, has gone viral on the internet and has impacted politicians and political discourse around the world, Perron said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/30/never-biden-whats-the-campaign-against-the-us-approach-to-israel-about The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos