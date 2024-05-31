



Like many of today's undecided British voters (and many of the angry Tory voters), I remember how it felt after two decades of an increasingly lifeless and stale right-wing rise to power. I wanted to chase them away. I voted for the first time in my life, in 1981, and I voted for François Mitterrand, a hitherto ineffectual socialist who had promised a cabinet seat to the powerful French Communist Party.

The campaign slogan was 'Change all our lives', and the promise of one of Mitterrand's key acolytes, future Culture Minister Jack Lang, was that as we cross from darkness to light there will be more justice and fairness. It was. Together with most of my friends and professors, we celebrated the victory of the progressive army until the night of May 10th.

I was wrong. Just 18 months later, a series of disastrous policies led to the franc being devalued three times. exchange control; Nationalization of all banks, insurance companies and large industrial enterprises, from steel mills to chemicals, engines and electronics; lowering the pension age from 65 to 60; effectively handing over management of the Department of Education to a highly political union (which subsequently determined most education policy); The delusion that still circulates in Brussels today is that technocrats are best placed to decide which cutting-edge industries will produce the economy minister, Jacques Delors. The IMF has been warned that it is considering visiting him.

France then embarked on a massive U-turn, frantically applying every austerity relief measure it could to stem its debt hemorrhage. It soon became clear that overturning a popular policy would not be easy.

Some, such as our profligate pension system, are still fiercely defended by all the trade unions today. Others led to the reorganization of France's best assets. Foreign subsidiaries of French banks, especially those in Paribas, lost the net rather than being under the authority of Parisian officials.

Large amounts of government funds have been lavished on expensive albatrosses such as the V2000 video standard. The V2000 video standard was expected to beat Betamax and VHS thanks to the wonders of French technology, but it soon disappeared without a trace. (The same goes for Goupil French computers, and the same goes for Bebop phones.)

Protectionism has become the order of the day. Our Foreign Minister has ordered that foreign VCRs, mainly Japanese, can only pass customs in Poitiers, a remote provincial town in western France chosen for its poor train connections and lack of container facilities. hand. Taxes have gone up. Inflation has not slowed.

The rest of the world looked on in wonder at the Thatcher and Reagan revolutions. Our sense of timing was terrible. To satisfy its core constituency, the government has fomented what has not yet been called a culture war. The socialist secret fund created Tush Pas Mon Pote (Hands on My Friend), an anti-racist movement that promotes the politics of grievance. The Minister of Culture (the ubiquitous Jack Lang) suddenly decided that graffiti was art and started an annual Fte de la Musique-like public shindig.

A product of Catholic institutions, Mitterrand decided to abolish private schools, but there he met a brick wall of stubborn parents. In 1984, two million people quietly marched on the streets of Paris and other cities, and reforms were rolled back.

Like others, this setback strengthened the us (le campdu progrs) against them (les force de la raction) mentality. Moral superiority was assumed. Public debate was polarized decades before the Trump era.

Jacques Chirac, who served two terms as prime minister after the Gallic party won the general election, eventually replaced Mitterrand as president in 1995, but France has been paying the price of socialism in the decade since. More important than the fiscal costs of ever-increasing debt (currently 111% of GDP) is the illusion that it is more just for citizens to spend public money rather than to build a self-reliant society. The partisanship of the bloated state apparatus was better than the small group of altruistic neutral civil servants who rebuilt France in the three decades after World War II.

The intractability of French political debate today is a direct inheritance from those days, and I do not wish that in England. Better the current idiots than the bright-eyed ideologues who know better than you.

