U.S. economic growth last quarter revised down from 1.6% to 1.3%, but consumers continued to spend





WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 1.3% annual pace from January to March, the weakest quarterly rate since spring 2022, the government said Thursday in a downward revision from its previous estimate. Consumer spending has increased, but at a slower pace than previously thought, a sign that high interest rates and persistent inflation are putting pressure on household budgets.

The Commerce Department previously estimated that the country's gross domestic product, or total production of goods and services, grew at a rate of 1.6% last quarter.

GDP growth in the first quarter marked a sharp slowdown from the robust 3.4% rate recorded in the last three months of 2023.

But last quarter's decline was mainly due to two factors: a sharp rise in imports and a reduction in business inventories which tend to fluctuate from one quarter to the next. Thursday's report showed that imports subtracted more than a percentage point from last quarter's growth. Business inventory reduction increased by almost half a percentage point.

In contrast, consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of economic growth, grew at an annual rate of 2%, down from 2.5% in the first estimate and rates of more than 3% in the two previous quarters. Spending on goods such as appliances and furniture fell at an annual rate of 1.9%, the largest such quarterly decline since 2021.

Nonetheless, spending on services grew at a healthy pace of 3.9%, the highest level since mid-2021. And an uptick in business investment, led by housing, software and research and development, added more than a percentage point to first-quarter annual growth.

A measure of inflation in the January-March GDP report was revised slightly downward from the government's initial estimate. But price pressures increased further in the first quarter. Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 3.3%, up from 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the highest in a year. Excluding volatility in food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose to 3.6%, up from 2% in each of the previous two quarters.

The U.S. economy, the world's largest, has shown surprising durability since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than two years ago in an effort to stem the country's worst outbreak. inflation for four decades. The resulting much higher borrowing costs were expected to trigger a recession. But the economy continued to grow and employers continued to hire.

However, rising rates appear to be weighing on the economy.

The impact of the Fed's restrictive interest rate policy is clearly visible in the first quarter GDP report,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica, noting in particular a sharp decline in purchases of manufactured goods. durable.

A number of signs suggest the economy may be weakening. More and more Americans, for example, are behind on their credit card bills. Hiring is slowing as companies post fewer job openings. More and more companies, including Target, McDonalds and Burger King, are highlighting price cuts or cheaper deals to try to attract consumers struggling financially.

And as polls show that more expensive rent, groceries and gas are irritating voters as the presidential campaign heats up, Donald Trump has sought to shift blame to President Joe Biden, threatening his candidacy to re-election.

Growth in the economy is expected to be boosted by lower interest rates this year. After raising its key rate last year to its highest level in two decades, the Fed signaled that it planned to cut rates three times in 2024. But the central bank has repeatedly postponed the start of the cuts rate.

Most Wall Street traders don't expect a first rate cut until November, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The rate cuts have been pushed back as inflation, after falling steadily in late 2022 and through most of 2023, remains stuck above the Fed's 2% target level.

The future outlook is uncertain, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. A delay in the Fed's rate cut to counter persistent inflation could hurt consumption and the growth trajectory in coming quarters.

Thursday's report was the second of three government estimates of first-quarter GDP growth. The Commerce Department will release its first estimate of economic performance for the current quarter on July 25. A forecasting tool released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta suggests that economic growth is on track to accelerate to an annual rate of 3.5% from April to June.

