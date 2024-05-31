UK mortgage holders have been hit hardest by rising prices.





British households with a mortgage were hardest hit by inflation in March, while those who own their homes outright were the least affected, official figures show, reflecting the ongoing impact of high borrowing costs.

Household costs for mortgage borrowers were 5.5% higher in March than a year earlier, with annual growth slowing from 5.9% in February 2023 and 12.6% in March 2023, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

By contrast, UK household costs for outright owner-occupiers rose by just 3.3% in the year to March, the ONS said.

Overall, household costs rose 4.4% in the year to March, down from an annual rate of 5.3% in January and 12.3% a year ago.

The figures show why Chancellor Rishi Sunak is struggling to convince homeowners, a key group of voters who have traditionally been more likely to support the Conservatives, that the economy is recovering.

Mortgage interest payments have risen by more than a third in the past year, reflecting monetary tightening by the Bank of England, which has raised its benchmark interest rate to 5.25%, the highest in 16 years.

Recent data has dashed hopes that a rate cut from the BoE is imminent. This means it will likely take longer for mortgage rates to fall.

Many voters blame this on the legacy of Liz Truss' short-lived government and her disastrous September 2022 mini-budget, which sparked chaos in financial markets.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday hit back at accusations that Truss' actions were still harming homeowners, telling the BBC that high borrowing costs were due to global reasons.

The ONS' quarterly data on household costs reflects households' actual experience of price rises more closely than the BoE's targeted measure of consumer price inflation.

Recent data has dashed hopes of an imminent rate cut from the BoE. Headline rates for April stood at 2.3% after falling less than expected from 3.2% in March following the recent fall in regulated energy rates.

The Household Cost Index, which the ONS began publishing last year, shows how rising prices are affecting different socio-economic groups. Unlike CPI, it includes expenditures faced by households due to changes in mortgage rates, stamp duty and other property purchase costs.

The ONS said the sharp rise in mortgage costs was the main reason why higher-income households, who were more likely to have higher mortgage debt, had experienced higher inflation than lower-income households over the past year.

The organization also explained why inflation is higher than for families without children and why working-age families fare worse than pensioners.

However, the ONS pointed out that this did not necessarily reflect the long-term picture. Over the past five years, the cost increase rate for low-income households was 28.6%, slightly higher than the 28.2% increase for high-income households.

Poorer households were initially hit harder by surges in energy and food inflation, which have now eased, while wealthier households have been more affected by higher mortgage costs and recent increases in restaurant and hotel costs.

