The next UK government should introduce fraud laws, a city lobby group says | fraud





A leading city lobby group is calling on the incoming government to introduce fraud legislation worth up to 40 million a year to force big tech and social media companies to reimburse customers and tackle fraud on their platforms.

The call came in a financial services statement published by UK Finance, which represents banks, payments companies and other financial companies.

UK Finance and its 300 members have long complained that customers are being forced to shoulder the costs of fraud, despite a surge in the number of scammers targeting consumers through platforms such as Facebook and Google.

The government introduced the Online Fraud Charter last year, which saw tech companies voluntarily agree to reduce fraud across their platforms and services. But the UK Treasury now wants this agreement to be cemented into law through a new Fraud and Fraud Bill in the next parliament.

The incoming government should work harder to ensure that online platforms, internet service providers and telecommunications companies stop fraudsters exploiting their systems, and examine how these sectors can contribute to the cost of fraud redresses, says the declaration seen by the Guardian .

The lobby group also wants political parties, including Labor and the Conservatives, to commit to laws that force the same tech companies to pay the costs of tackling economic crime and compensating victims of fraud.

In many cases, UK banks are legally required to compensate customers who have fallen victim to fraud. UK Finance figures show that of the $1.2 billion lost to fraud in 2023, about $1 billion was repaid by banks.

Online platforms, internet service providers and telecommunications companies could be included in the scope of the economic crime levy to expand resources to combat fraud and economic crime, a UK Treasury document said.

Doing so will raise more than $40 million a year to invest in better technology, hire professional executives and encourage measures to reduce fraud.

UK Finance is also calling on government champions to establish competitiveness to review and address any regulatory burdens.

It comes as interest groups across the UK begin competing with each other to influence the political agenda ahead of the July 4 election.

UK Finance wants the incoming government to review personal savings allowances and repeat previous policy proposals, including the creation of a free retrofit advice portal to boost green lending.

TheCityUK, another city lobby group representing the wider financial and professional services sector, is due to publish its own manifesto next week.

It includes key recommendations for the first 100 days of the incoming government and will highlight the need for stability, certainty and predictability after a turbulent decade marked by political and economic shocks, including Brexit.

The group said it would also advocate for closer partnerships with industry to address issues impeding growth.

Labor and Conservative parties have been contacted for comment.

