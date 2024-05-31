U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announce direct deposit as a free, permanent tax filing option, with all 50 states and DC invited to join for the 2025 tax filing season





New free tool made possible with resources from President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTONToday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that direct deposit will be a permanent, free tax filing option and invited all 50 states and the District of Columbia to join the 2025 tax filing season. This announcement follows a successful pilot program that allowed 140,000 taxpayers to claim more than $90 million in refunds and save approximately $5.6 million in filing fees.

Direct File was made possible with resources from President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act to invest in the IRS and provide American taxpayers with world-class service that saves them time and effort money. The Treasury Department's goal in the coming years is to expand the scope and tax reach of Direct File to provide an option for working- and middle-class taxpayers across the country.

President Biden is committed to saving Americans time and money and ensuring families receive the tax benefits they are entitled to. Providing a free tool to all Americans who want to be able to file their returns directly with the IRS is essential to achieving these goals, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. After a successful pilot, we are making direct deposit permanent and inviting all 50 states to offer this free deposit option to their residents. The Treasury Department and the IRS look forward to working with states to expand Direct File to Americans across the country.

Direct File is at the heart of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to provide modern, world-class customer service using Inflation Reduction Act resources. Direct File also advances a goal in the IRS's Strategic Operational Plan (SOP) to ensure that taxpayers receive the tax credits for which they are eligible, such as the Child Tax Credit and the Income Tax Credit. income earned. The IRS will continue to improve the product over time and ensure that it remains free, secure, and easy to use.

Direct File Pilot Program Background

The average American spends $270 and 13 hours filing taxes. (Taxpayer Tax Burden Survey) President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act required the IRS to study the potential for an IRS-run electronic direct file system that would allow taxpayers to file their taxes free, directly from the IRS. After reviewing the report, which showed strong taxpayer interest in a free filing option with the IRS, the Treasury Department launched an IRS Direct File pilot during the 2024 filing season.

During the 2024 filing season, Direct File was available to taxpayers with simple tax situations in 12 states. The pilot exceeded expectations, with more than 140,000 Americans successfully applying during the five weeks the program was widely available after extensive testing of the product. These filers claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved approximately $5.6 million in tax preparation fees on their federal returns alone.

Direct File users have also reported a high level of satisfaction and quick responses to their filing questions. In a GSA Touchpoints survey of more than 11,000 Direct File users, 90% of respondents rated their experience with Direct File as excellent or above average. The majority of survey respondents who filed their taxes in the previous year said they had to pay to prepare their taxes last year. Among survey respondents, 47 percent of users paid to file their taxes last year and 16 percent did nothing at all last year.

During Treasury and IRS engagements with Direct File users, taxpayers indicated that Direct File was easy to use and that they appreciated the features that allowed them to learn more about different tax situations, credits and deductions. Taxpayers have noted their appreciation that Direct File is always free and there are no hidden fees or attempts to upsell users throughout the filing process. Taxpayers also said that filing directly with the IRS gave them confidence and that they were able to quickly correct errors and file their taxes accurately.

After contacting users directly to learn about their experience, reviewing the results of a GSA touchpoint survey, and analyzing additional data, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel recommended that Secretary Yellen make the permanent direct file. He cited immense user satisfaction, greater ease of filing taxes, and reduced costs for taxpayers among the reasons for his recommendation, which Secretary Yellen accepted.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2385 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos