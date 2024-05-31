Richard Tice's major policies at a glance





The reforms show serious failings in police leadership, with the government accused of being soft on crime and citing a collapse in prosecution rates to around 5%.

Immediate law and order goals include starting to increase police numbers, which could lead to the recruitment of 40,000 new officers over the five-year parliament.

Zero-tolerance policing, which the party says has been successful in New York, means criminals are sentenced to prison for all violent crimes and knife possession. The new offense of possession of significant quantities of drugs will carry hefty fines and the use of stop and search will be greatly expanded, which the reforms will welcome as a proven deterrent to knife crime.

The police leadership team will be reviewed and, if necessary, replaced with a strong preference for veterans.

All diversity, equity and inclusion roles and regulations will be abolished to prevent what Mr. Tice referred to in his spring conference speech as two-tier policing.

Police and crime commissioners would either be sacked, reshuffled or given powers to make substantive changes, or they would have to leave, degree-based admissions would be replaced by entrance exams and officers would have to complete two years of probation.

Violent offenders will receive automatic life sentences as part of an urgent review.

The definition of hate crimes will be changed to require adequate evidence, pro-Palestinian marches will be banned using existing powers, 10,000 new detention places will be created and the National Crime Agency's budget will be increased to combat foreign gang crime. It will.

Meanwhile, young offenders face the reopening high-intensity training camps to provide basic education, training and values. [This model] We need it more than ever.

Mr Tice also wants to cut down on cash-only barbershops after experts and industry figures warned some traders were engaging in illegal activity and undermining honest traders in the community.

The reform manifesto states that foreign gang crime accounts for the largest share of organized crime in the UK, at a cost of $37 billion a year. This includes drug, human trafficking and money laundering through barbershops, car washes and nail bars.

Reform UK announced on May 30 the first major policy of its election campaign to tackle immigration and take back control of borders.

The party has pledged to introduce an immigration tax that would force employers to pay a 20% increase in national insurance premiums for all foreign employees, compared to the current 13.8% national insurance premium for domestic employees.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Tice said the tax would encourage companies to hire British workers instead of cheaper foreign labour, and provide an antidote to the Conservatives' failure to curb net migration over the past 14 years.

The party has already discussed ending illegal immigration and significantly reducing legal migration by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and introducing one-to-one migration quotas.

An analysis published in February by the More in Common think tank found that immigration controls were the main reason voters gave for supporting reform in the next election.

All non-essential migrations will be halted within a few weeks. Illegal immigration is considered a threat to national security, migrants will be picked up on boats and repatriated to France, and the Ministry of the Interior will be abolished and replaced by a new Immigration Department.

Foreign criminals will be deported immediately after their prison sentence ends, and immigrants who commit serious crimes will have their citizenship revoked.

The proposed crackdown on student visas and their dependents is designed to ensure that only students with the essential skills can remain in the UK as soon as they finish their studies.

Under the reform plan, there will be significant penalties for companies that use undocumented and illegal labor.

In his preliminary declaration, Reform said: Uncontrolled mass immigration has pushed Britain to breaking point and Labor will never be able to control our borders. The British people have been lied to, ignored and betrayed.

