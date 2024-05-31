A third person in the United States has bird flu. This time it's different





A third dairy worker in the United States has tested positive for the bird flu that is causing outbreaks in cattle in at least nine states.

The Michigan farm worker was exposed to infected cows and is the first of three recently confirmed cases to have respiratory symptoms, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The previous two people, another in Michigan and one in Texas, had no respiratory symptoms but had discharge from the eyes. The dairy worker in the latest case worked on a different Michigan farm than the previous case reported in the state.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the dairy worker involved in the latest case also had watery eye discharge, but also reported a cough (without fever). Testing of patient samples by the Michigan Department of Health came back positive for influenza A(H5), the strain of avian flu. Further tests conducted by CDC scientists confirmed the results.

It is unclear whether respiratory symptoms indicate the virus is evolving; CDC scientists are conducting additional sequencing studies to determine whether this is the case.

The CDC says there are no spikes in flu cases among people in areas where the virus has been reported in cows, nor any unusual increases in emergency room visits or positive lab tests for flu . So far, there are no reports that the virus has spread from person to person in the homes of infected workers. In all three cases, the infected workers, as well as their families, were monitored and antiviral drugs were offered. The state of Michigan continues to work with farms to monitor sick animals and symptoms among farmworkers and has tested 45 people so far, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, medical director at the Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan Social Services.

For now, the CDC says the outbreak in cows does not pose a significant threat to the health of people who don't regularly work with the animals. Those who do, however, should wear protective equipment and exercise caution when handling sick or dead animals, including birds and cows, as well as monitor and report any flu-like symptoms to their local health department. .

In the first Michigan case, the farmworker was exposed to contaminated milk that splashed in his eyes, and he wore no protective gear. In the last case, the worker was not wearing a mask and was working directly with a sick animal, Bagdasarian says. “Two points to remember are that so far the people at risk are those who have had direct and prolonged exposure to sick animals and, secondly, that neither was wearing full personal protective equipment” , she says. “So at this time the risk to the general public is very low. There are no secondary cases of infection from these individuals, no sustained human-to-human transmission and no cases outside of dairy workers.”

However, there are things everyone can do to protect themselves. Avoid raw milk, which has not been pasteurized, advises the CDC. The temperatures required for pasteurization generally inactivate the virus, so pasteurized milk remains drinkable, according to the agency.

