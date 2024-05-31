Ukraine may use some U.S. weapons to strike part of Russian territory, officials sayExBulletin





A Ukrainian soldier takes part in military training with French soldiers at a military training complex located at an undisclosed location in Poland, April 4. Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images .

The administration has given Ukraine permission to use some U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia near Kharkiv for counterfire purposes, according to two U.S. officials. This is a policy change because the United States has publicly and repeatedly stated that it opposes the use of U.S.-supplied weapons to strike inside the Russia, even if they continue to support Ukraine in its war effort.

The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region, so that Ukraine can retaliate against Russian forces attacking or preparing to attack it. Our policy regarding prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes in Russia has not changed, a U.S. official said in a written statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for using American weapons to attack Russia. A number of European leaders, including NATO's secretary general, have also called for reconsidering restrictions on Western weapons.

At a White House press briefing Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked about Zelensky's request and said there had been no policy change.

We are aware of the interest expressed by President Zelensky in this regard. I would tell you that there is no change in our policy at this point. We neither encourage nor permit the use of U.S.-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia, he said.

Kirby added at the time: I would like to note that the Ukrainians have, in the past, defeated on their own imminent air attacks, such as some of those that have taken place in recent days, since the start of the war. And we will continue to talk to them almost daily about what they need.

