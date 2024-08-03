U.S. Men's Soccer Team Eliminated From Olympics After Loss To Morocco : NPR





Team USA's Nathan Harriel (#2) battles for the ball during the Paris Olympics quarterfinal match against Morocco on Friday at the Parc des Princes. Marc Atkins/Getty Images .

Show caption Marc Atkins/Getty Images

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more on the Games, check out our latest updates.

PARIS First the World Cup. And now the Olympic Games.

Morocco shocked the football world by reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament.

Unfortunately for the United States, Morocco's 4-0 victory in the quarterfinals sends the surprising and courageous American team home with no chance of playing for a medal.

At the 2022 World Cup, Morocco became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the world's biggest sporting event, making another run at a major tournament. And with this victory, Morocco progressed as far as possible at a Summer Games, notably by winning against Argentina.

At the Olympics, men's teams are subject to roster restrictions that require almost all players to be under 23.

In Paris, Morocco opened the scoring in the 29th minute thanks to a penalty from Soufiane Rahimi. After the break, they added three more goals in the 63rd and 70th minutes and a late penalty in the 91st to seal the victory against the Americans.

The United States opened these Summer Games with a tough loss to host France in the first match of the group stage. But they then beat New Zealand and Guinea to advance to their first quarterfinal appearance since 2000 (and only the second time the United States has reached the knockout stages of an Olympics since the current tournament was introduced in 1960).

The United States leaves the competition with a 2-2 record.

Morocco's next opponent is a semi-final on Monday against Spain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/02/g-s1-15042/bounced-out-the-u-s-mens-soccer-team-loses-olympic-quarterfinal-game-to-morocco The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos