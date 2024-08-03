Sounds from Beyond the Barn 151 “Cricket” – Americana UK





Last week I went to watch a Test match in Birmingham. I had a great time, but my travelling companion decided it would be an 'interesting' experience to join the Barmy Army for a day at the Holly Stand in Edgbaston. I've been to many matches over the years – Tests, County, One Day and T20. I love cricket. I love the people, the atmosphere, the camaraderie and the skill shown on the pitch. This match was a bit different. For one thing, there was very little opportunity to see skill on the pitch. Usually you'd be walked by a chicken, a judge, a butcher or a character from Shrek, or, more likely, a booing crowd who would ask you to drink a pint at a time. And this was at 11am. The camaraderie and friendly banter was great. Everyone was shouting at each other, running around, throwing beach balls and balloons all day and chugging pints like their insides were on fire. But after 4 out of 12 wickets in 7 hours, I was a bit worn out. Am I getting old? Without a doubt, there are many people my age who have done this and it's been a lot of fun, but for me it's probably only once every few years.

But what that day showed was that a huge crowd of people, drunk in large quantities, could have a great time without any signs of aggression, unfairness or abuse towards anyone that I could see. The sight of six 'butchers' chasing a 'chicken' and two 'pigs' around the stand was quintessentially British and ridiculous.

New Bill Callahan is great and Ray Lamontane is back in form. Meanwhile, the radio show continues to go from strength to strength despite the missteps and missteps this week with Little Feat, Jesper Lindell, three members of The Jayhawks, CSNY, Nightbird, Josh Rouse and more. As always… .

