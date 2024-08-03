World record: US mixed 4x400m relay team makes history in Paris





It took just one day on the Olympic track in Paris for a world record to fall.

The U.S. 4×400 mixed relay team broke the world record by more than a second Friday night, winning in 3:07.41.

It is extremely rare for a world record to be broken in a preliminary round, but that is exactly what Americans Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown did. The Americans took an early lead behind Norwood, the group leader. Norwood started slowly and gave way to Little, who made her Olympic debut, as the United States maintained a comfortable lead.

Little handed off to Deadmon, who then raced down the track to take the lead over the Americans. From there, Brown, 19, who was running the final leg, raced down the purple track on his way to victory and a world record.

“We knew what the record was and what it was going to take,” said Norwood, the 32-year-old senior on the relay team. “Our job was just to get out there and execute. Tomorrow we’re going to do it again.”

The previous record (3:08.80) was set at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest by the American team of Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling and Alexis Holmes.

“Sometimes I get so nervous I don’t even know what’s going on until I hand over,” Deadmon said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I knew we were up there.”

The United States qualified for the final, scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, France and Belgium also survived the heats and will race on Saturday.

