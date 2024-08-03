U.S. job growth slows to 114,000 in July as unemployment unexpectedly rises





Construction is booming in states like Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

U.S. job growth slowed sharply in July, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to its highest level in nearly three years.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added 114,000 jobs in July, below the 175,000 jobs forecast by LSEG economists. The unemployment rate also unexpectedly rose to 4.3%, compared with expectations for it to remain steady at 4.1%.

This is the highest unemployment rate since October 2021.

“Temperatures may be high across the country, but there is no summer heatwave for the labor market,” said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManPowerGroup North America. “With the widespread cooling, we have lost most of the gains we made in the first quarter of the year.”

Friday's report adds to mounting evidence that the economy is weakening in the face of persistent inflation and high interest rates. Stock futures plunged as the report revived fears of a looming recession, with Dow Jones futures losing more than 500 points.

The rise in unemployment has triggered the Sahm rule, a measure used to give an early signal of a recession. The rule states that a recession is likely when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate is at least half a percentage point higher than its 12-month low.

Over the past three months, the unemployment rate has averaged 4.13%, 0.63 percentage points higher than the 3.5% rate recorded in July 2023. The Sahm rule has successfully predicted every recession since 1970.

Ticker Title Last Change % Change I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 39737.26 -610.71 -1.51% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16776.163609 -417.98 -2.43% SP500 S&P 500 5346.56 -100.12 -1.84%

“The latest labor market outlook is consistent with a slowdown, not necessarily a recession,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “However, there are early signs that suggest further weakness.”

The weaker-than-expected numbers also raise questions about whether the Federal Reserve is too late in cutting interest rates. Fed officials voted Wednesday after their two-day meeting to keep rates at their highest level in 23 years but indicated they could begin easing policy as early as September.

Investors are now increasingly betting on the likelihood of a 50 basis point cut in September, amid signs of deteriorating jobs growth.

A construction worker is seen in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17. (Allison Joyce/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“The labor market slowdown is now materializing with greater clarity,” said Seema Shah, head of global strategy at Principal Asset Management. “Job creation has fallen below the 150,000 threshold that would be considered consistent with a strong economy… A rate cut in September is in the bag and the Fed is hoping it will, once again, be quick to act.”

The health sector continued to lead the way in job creation, with 55,000 new employees hired in July. Other sectors that saw notable growth were construction (25,000), government (17,000) and transportation and warehousing (14,000).

There were, however, some notable job losses last month. Employment in the information sector fell by 20,000, while the financial sector lost 4,000 employees.

The report also showed modest revisions. June job gains were revised down by 27,000 jobs overall to 179,000, the government said, while May gains were also slightly lower at 216,000 jobs.

