US jobs data flashes red as weak growth triggers sell-off on Wall Street | US unemployment and employment data





The U.S. labor market cooled significantly last month as unemployment unexpectedly rose, raising fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

U.S. employers added 114,000 jobs in July, less than the 180,000 economists had expected and a sharp decline from the 179,000 created in June.

The overall unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, its highest level since October 2021, from 4.1% the previous month.

Wall Street fell dramatically after the official release. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to a two-month low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.4% and entered correction territory after falling 10% from a record high set last month.

The strength of the US economy has become a key issue in the election campaign. While many Americans are still feeling the effects of years of high inflation, a majority of them wrongly believe the US is in a recession, according to a Harris poll conducted for the Guardian earlier this year.

Donald Trump, who is seeking to regain the White House, has tried to capitalize on the malaise by claiming that Joe Biden has damaged the U.S. economy. But President Biden, who stepped down from the campaign trail this month and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, has insisted that the United States has emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic with the world's strongest economy under his leadership.

As presidential candidates snipe at each other over the economy, Federal Reserve officials are watching closely. The U.S. central bank, which held interest rates steady this week, has indicated it could begin cutting them later this year.

Two years ago, the Fed moved quickly to calm the world's largest economy, raising rates to their highest level in two decades as inflation hit its highest level in a generation.

Fed officials are now watching how quickly price increases are fading and the overall strength of the U.S. economy as they consider whether to cut rates. We’re getting closer to that moment, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, but we’re not quite there yet.

Policymakers hope to guide the United States toward a soft landing, in which inflation will be normalized and recession avoided.

But the data released Friday prompted critics to warn that the Fed made a big mistake in not cutting rates this week. The Fed is due to make a decision in September on whether to cut, hold or raise rates.

Powell has been warned repeatedly that waiting too long could lead to the economy’s downfall, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. The jobs data is red. Powell needs to cancel his summer vacation and cut rates now, not wait six weeks.

Economists are also wondering whether the Fed has been too slow to act. The weak July jobs report leaves the Fed behind on its decision to hold rates this week, said Ian Shepherdson, president of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Biden acknowledged that the U.S. labor force is now growing more gradually, in a statement that also highlighted falling inflation. There is still much to do, the president said, but we are making progress in growing the economy from the middle out and from the bottom up.

