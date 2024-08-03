



PARIS (August 2, 2024) – A promising run in France came to an end for the U.S. Olympic men's soccer team at the Parc des Princes, where it fell 4-0 to a talented Moroccan team in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Americans made their first Olympic appearance since 2008, winning two group games and reaching the round of 16 for the first time in 24 years, but Morocco is also experiencing a football renaissance. Buoyed by a partisan home crowd and led by 2022 World Cup mainstay and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions, who won Group A against Argentina, were too strong on Friday.

Morocco put pressure on the United States throughout the first half and even took the lead on a penalty from Soufiane Rahimi. The United States then had their best period early in the second half, but the North Africans dashed any hopes of a comeback thanks to a goal from Ilias Akhomachs in the 63rd minute and then a solo goal from Hakimi in the 70th. A penalty from El Mehdi Maouhoub in added time sealed the score for the Atlas Lions.

Morocco, the African Under-23 champion, advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time and will face either Spain or Japan on August 5. The United States finished the competition with a record of 2 wins, 2 losses and 0 draws. While this U.S. team won't be able to match the fourth-place finish of the 2000 team in Sydney, this summer marks the first time the U.S. men have won two games in an Olympic tournament.

U.S. coach Marko Mitrovi made just one change Friday from the team that clinched a quarterfinal berth with a 3-0 win over Guinea on July 30. Jack McGlynn, making his first Olympic start, replaced Maximilian Dietz in the U.S. midfield. Both McGlynn and Dietz filled the spot left vacant by the injured Gianluca Busio. Up front, Griffin Yow got his second straight start after two reserve games. The remaining nine Americans were starting their fourth games in 10 days.

The United States will need to draw on that chemistry and familiarity in the Parc des Princes cauldron, which is teeming with Moroccan fans. The two nations are close both culturally and geographically. Three Atlas Lions were born in France and six play their clubs there, including Hakimi. The 25-year-old right back was a key figure in Morocco’s historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. As one of three players over the age of 25 selected for the Olympic team, the captain has also played a key role this summer.

On home turf, Hakimi helped create Morocco's first good chance in the 13th minute, when he served into the American penalty area. His cross was deflected to Akhomach, and the Villarreal forward fired a shot toward the top right corner that American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was able to deflect. That chance set the tone for the first half, however, as Morocco's quick passing and fluid movement forced the Americans into a more defensive posture.

The Lions took the lead as the half-hour mark approached. Their sustained pressure paid off, as American right-back Nathan Harriel accidentally kicked Rahimi as he tried to collect a bouncing ball in the penalty area. Referee Yael Falcn awarded the penalty and Rahimi sent the ensuing spot-kick to Schultes’ right for his tournament-leading fifth goal. The 28-year-old Al Ain forward, who kicked off the UAE clubs’ journey to the 2023-24 Asian Champions League, has found the net in each of Morocco’s four Olympic matches.

Halftime allowed the Americans to catch their breath and they entered the second half with more patience and composure. The United States attempted three shots (one on target) in the first 10 minutes of the period; they managed one in the first 45 minutes. The first big American chance then came in the 59th minute, thanks to a good lateral movement that led to a header from Walker Zimmerman that reached his central teammate Miles Robinson near the penalty spot, but the FC Cincinnati player deflected his first attempt wide of the goal.

Morocco regained the upper hand and then took the lead with goals in the 63rd and 70th minutes. The United States had to scramble to equalize and the Atlas Lions took advantage. First, Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli was able to run down the United States right side, turn the corner and feed Akhomach at the near post. Hakimi did the damage seven minutes later, finding space in the American half before shooting low past Schulte and into the right post. Morocco's final goal, like their first, came from the penalty spot. Replacement striker El Mehdi Maouhoub did the honors in added time.

SUMMARY OF GOALS SCORED

MAR – Soufiane Rahimi (penalty), 29th minute: Nathan Harriel hit Rahimi as he tried to clear a high ball and the American right back was whistled for the foul. Morocco's top scorer sent the resulting penalty toward the left post and just out of reach of goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. MAR 1, USA 0

MAR – Ilias Akhomach (Abde Ezzalzouli), 63rd minute: Ezzalzouli got a header, sent the ball to Bilal El Khannouss and then ran down the left wing. El Khannouss' return pass eluded Harriel and Ezzalzouli was able to turn the corner and deliver a low, powerful pass across the six-yard line. Akhomach made a powerful run to the near post and beat goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. MAR 2, USA 0

MAR – Achraf Hakimi, 70th minute: The Moroccan captain won an aerial duel with Kevin Paredes in midfield and had plenty of room to dribble. Hakimi cut in from the right, reached the edge of the American penalty area and, as John Tolkin approached, he fired a slow but perfectly placed shot just inside the right post. MAR 3, USA 0 FINAL

MAR – El Mehdi Maouhoub (penalty), 90th minute +1: An attempt by Ilias Akhomach was ruled to have ricocheted off Harriels' hand, and Moroccan substitute Maouhoub sent the penalty with a powerful shot to his left. MAR 4, USA 0 FINAL.

-USA Men's Olympic Soccer Team Game Report-

Match: United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team vs. MoroccoDate: August 2, 2024Competition: 2024 Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament QuarterfinalsVenue: Parc des Princes; Paris, FranceAttendance: TBCKickoff: 9:00 a.m. EDTWeather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy

Summary of scores 1 2 F USA 0 0 0 MAR 1 3 4 MAR Soufiane Rahimi (Penalty) 29th minute MAR – Ilias Akhomach (Abde Ezzalzouli) 63 MAR Achraf Hakimi (Bilal El Khannouss) 70 MAR – Mehdi Maouhoub (Penalty) 90+1

Team composition: USA: 1-Patrick Schulte, 2-Nathan Harriel, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 12-Miles Robinson, 5-John Tolkin (17-Caleb Wiley, 80); 16-Jack McGlynn (21-Josh Atencio, 72), 8-Tanner Tessmann (Capt.), 14-Djordje Mihailovic (13-Duncan McGuire, 66); 7-Kevin Paredes, 11-Paxten Aaronson (15-Benjamin Cremaschi, 80), 9-Griffin Yow (10-Taylor Booth, 66) Substitutes: 18-Gaga Slonina, 4-Maximilian Dietz Head coach: Marko Mitrovi

MARCH: 1-Munir El Kajoui; 2-Achraf Hakimi, 17-Oussama El Azzouzi, 4-Mehdi Boukamir, 11-Zakaria El Ouahdi; 18-Amir Richardson (6-Benjamin Bouchouari, 80 years old), 14-Ossama Targhaline (13-Yassine Kechta, 81 years old); 10-Ilias Akhomach (3-Akram Nakach, 90+3), 8-Bilal El Khannouss, 16-Abde Ezzalzouli (7-Eliesse Ben Seghir, 73); 9-Soufiane Rahimi (15-Mehdi Maouhoub, 80)Substitutes: 12-Rachid Ghanimi, 5-Adil TahifHead coach: Tarik Sektioui

Stats Summary: USA / MARShots: 9 / 15Shots on Goal: 1 / 8Saves: 4 / 1Corner Kicks: 3 / 8False: 17 / 10Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary: USA Jack McGlynn (Warning) 15th minute MAR – Bilal El Khannouss (Warning) 57th USA Paxten Aaronson (Warning) 75th

Officials: Referee: Yael Falcon (ARG) Assistant Referee 1: Maximiliano del Yesso (ARG) Assistant Referee 2: Facundo Rodriguez (ARG) Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (NZL)

